World Asia 03 Dec 2019 Vladimir Putin signs ...
World, Asia

Vladimir Putin signs law to label journalists as ‘foreign agents’

AFP
Published Dec 3, 2019, 11:05 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2019, 11:05 am IST
The new law, which now extends to individuals, would come into effect immediately.
Foreign agents, defined as involved in politics and receiving money from abroad, must register with the justice ministry, label publications with the tag and submit detailed paperwork or face fines. (Photo: File)
 Foreign agents, defined as involved in politics and receiving money from abroad, must register with the justice ministry, label publications with the tag and submit detailed paperwork or face fines. (Photo: File)

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a controversial law allowing independent journalists and bloggers to be labelled as “foreign agents”, a move that critics said would violate media freedom.

Russian legislation passed in 2012 already gave authorities the power to brand media organisations and NGOs as foreign agents, a term that has Soviet-era overtones. The new law, which now extends to individuals, would come into effect immediately, according to a document published on the Russian government website.

 

Foreign agents, defined as involved in politics and receiving money from abroad, must register with the justice ministry, label publications with the tag and submit detailed paperwork or face fines.

Nine human rights NGOs, including Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders, have expressed concern that the amendments may be aimed not only at journalists, but also at bloggers and internet users who benefit from scholarships, funding or revenues from a relevant media outlet.

NGOs said in a joint statement last month the law was “a further step to restrict free and independent media” and “a strong tool to silence opposition voices”.

Authors of the bill have said it is intended to “perfect” existing legislation on “foreign agents” that already covers NGOs and media organisations. Russia says it wants the law as a tit-for-tat mechanism if its journalists are defined as foreign agents in the West. Russia first passed legislation allowing media organisations to be slapped with the label in 2017, after Kremlin-funded RT television was declared a foreign agent in the United States. Russian opposition politician Alexi Navalny’s organisation has been branded a foreign agent, as has US-financed media outlet Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe and Voice of America.

The term foreign agent was used negatively during the Stalinist era in the 1970s and 1980s for opponents accused of being paid by the West.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: vladimir putin, journalists, amnesty international
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City)


Latest From World

Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, is facing treason charges for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014. (Photo: AP)

Pervez Musharraf admitted to hospital in Dubai after 'heart-related complications'

China on Monday banned US military ships and aircraft from visiting Hong Kong and slapped sanctions on several US non-government organisations for allegedly encouraging anti-government protesters in the city to commit violent acts. (Photo: File)

China bars US military ships, aircraft from Hong Kong over support to protesters

'Wish you a healthy and successful life,' Modi wrote in a message to Moshe. (Photo: File)

Israeli survivor of 26/11 receives 'moving' message from PM Modi

The committee was set up after the Supreme Court gave the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan six months to legislate and iron out the lacunae in the reappointment or extension of tenure of an army chief, allowing the incumbent, Gen Bajwa, to stay on as Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) until a new law determined his terms of service. (Photo: File)

Pak govt forms 3-member committee to draft new law on Army chief's reappointment



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi --- First woman pilot of Indian Navy

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart; read post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

China bars US military ships, aircraft from Hong Kong over support to protesters

China on Monday banned US military ships and aircraft from visiting Hong Kong and slapped sanctions on several US non-government organisations for allegedly encouraging anti-government protesters in the city to commit violent acts. (Photo: File)

Afghan official: 2 intelligence officials shot dead in Kabul

Police have sealed off the eastern District 9 area of Kabul as they search for the assailant. (Photo: AP)

'This is not over': Hong Kong protesters return to the streets after election lull

Protesters returned to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, ending a brief election lull and demanding the government make concessions a week after pro-democracy candidates won a landslide victory. (Photo: AP)

'Change old mindset in naya Pakistan': Imran Khan's advice to bureaucrats

'We have to change the old mindset. The old system can no longer work in Naya (New) Pakistan,' Khan said. (Photo: File)

'Kartarpur corridor General Bajwa's brainchild,' says Pak railway minister

'India will remember forever the kind of wound inflicted on it by General Bajwa by opening Kartarpur corridor. General Bajwa has strongly hit India by opening the corridor. Through this project, Pakistan has created a new environment of peace and won itself love of the Sikh community,' Rashid has been quoted by local media as saying. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham