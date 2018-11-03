search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

N Korea threatens to resume nuke development over sanctions

AP
Published Nov 3, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
Foreign Ministry statement came amid sense of unease between US and Seoul over use of sanctions to get North to relinquish nuclear program.
Ministry said N Korea could bring back its 'pyongjin' policy of simultaneously advancing its nuclear force and economic development if US doesn't change its stance. (Photo: File)
 Ministry said N Korea could bring back its 'pyongjin' policy of simultaneously advancing its nuclear force and economic development if US doesn't change its stance. (Photo: File)

Seoul: North Korea has warned it could revive a state policy aimed at strengthening its nuclear arsenal if the United States does not lift economic sanctions against the country.

The statement released by the Foreign Ministry Friday evening came amid a sense of unease between Washington and Seoul over the use of sanctions and pressure to get the North to relinquish its nuclear program. The ministry said North Korea could bring back its "pyongjin" policy of simultaneously advancing its nuclear force and economic development if the United States doesn't change its stance.

 

The North came short of threatening to abandon the ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States. But it accused Washington of derailing commitments made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump at their June summit in Singapore to work toward a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula, without describing how and when it would occur.

In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he plans to talk next week with his North Korean counterpart, apparently referring to senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol.

Pompeo did not provide the location and date for the meeting, which will likely be focused on persuading North Korea to take firmer steps toward denuclearisation and setting up a second summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

"A lot of work remains, but I'm confident that we will keep the economic pressure in place until such time as Chairman Kim fulfils the commitment he made to President Trump back in June in Singapore," Pompeo said. The North Korean Foreign Ministry statement, released under the name of the director of the ministry's Institute for American Studies, said the "improvement of relations and sanctions is incompatible."

"The US thinks that its oft-repeated 'sanctions and pressure' leads to 'denuclearisation.' We cannot help laughing at such a foolish idea," it said. The ministry described the lifting of US-led sanctions as corresponding action to the North's "proactive and good-will measures," apparently referring to its unilateral suspension of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and closure of a nuclear testing ground.

Following a series of provocative nuclear and missile tests last year, Kim shifted to diplomacy when he met with Trump between three summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who lobbied hard to revive nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Seoul.

However, the North has been playing hardball since the summitry, insisting that sanctions should be lifted before any progress in nuclear talks, which fuelled doubts on whether Kim would ever deal away a nuclear program he may see as his strongest guarantee of survival. Ahead of his first summit with Moon in April, Kim said the country should shift its focus to economic development as the "pyongjin" policy had achieved a "great victory."

He also declared that the North would stop nuclear and long-range missile tests. The North dismantled its nuclear testing ground in May, but didn't invite experts to observe and verify the event. Friday's statement marked the first time the North said it could potentially resume weapons tests and other development activities since Kim signalled a new state policy in April.

"If the US keeps behaving arrogantly without showing any change in its stand, while failing to properly understand our repeated demand, the DPRK may add one thing to the state policy for directing all efforts to the economic construction adopted in April and as a result, the word 'pyongjin' may appear again," the statement said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "Pyongjin" means "dual advancement."

Moon has described inter-Korean engagement as crucial to resolving the nuclear standoff. A large number of South Korean CEOs accompanied Moon in his September visit to Pyongyang, when he and Kim agreed to normalise operations at a jointly run factory park and resume South Korean visitors' travel to the North when possible, voicing optimism the international sanctions could end and allow such projects.

But South Korea's enthusiasm for engagement with its rival has also created discomfort in the United States amid growing concerns that the North is dragging its feet with its promise to denuclearise.

South Korea last month walked back on a proposal to lift some of its unilateral sanctions against North Korea to create diplomatic space following Trump's blunt retort that Seoul could "do nothing" without Washington's approval.

...
Tags: kim jong un, donald trump, mike pompeo, denuclearisation, moon jae-in
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump could be making Democrats fat, survey finds

The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the health tracker app, Daily Burn.
 

Drinking this before breakfast may help you lose weight, have great skin

Vitamin C also helps to lower cholesterol levels by promoting the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on currency

Mark Carney, the governor of Bank of England, recently opened the public nominations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs WI: Fans blast Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni remains on 9,999 ODI runs for India

Fans were unhappy with skipper Kohli’s decision to not send Dhoni out in the middle that would have seen him score 10,000 ODI runs in India colours after the Jharkhand cricketer was just a run away from the unique feat. (Photo: PTI)
 

Men who exercise regularly have more stamina in bedroom

Researchers also said that the longevity of sexual intercourse also applied to men who walked briskly for 90 minutes daily. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lexus NX 300h vs BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60: Performance comparison

let's take a look at the powertrain of these SUVs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Indonesian diver dies while recovering body parts from Lion Air plane crash

Rescuers conduct search operation in the waters of Ujung Karawang, West Java, Indonesia after the Lion Air plane crashed into the sea. (Photo: AP)

Sex abuse by officials part of women's daily routine in North Korea: report

The report comes amid North Korea's ongoing nuclear disarmament efforts, led by the United States. (Representational image)

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s body was dissolved after murder: Turkish official

Saudi Arabia has faced a torrent of international condemnation over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Photo: File | AFP)

Pilot of crashed Lion Air plane made distress call from same jet on previous flight

Rescuers conduct search operation in the waters of Ujung Karawang, West Java, Indonesia after a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea. (Photo: AP)

Bus service through PoK doesn't change our stand on Kashmir: China

Asked about India's protest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said he was not aware of India's diplomatic protest. 'But on the issue of Kashmir, China's position is clear cut. We made it clear many times,' he said. (Photo: AFP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham