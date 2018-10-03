search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

India, Russia to sign defence systems deal during Putin’s visit: Kremlin aide

AFP
Published Oct 3, 2018, 7:57 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2018, 7:57 am IST
Moscow has been negotiating to sell the S-400 long-range surface-to-air missiles to India for months.
'The president is leaving for India on October 4,' Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. (Photo: AP | File)
 'The president is leaving for India on October 4,' Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. (Photo: AP | File)

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin will oversee the signing of a USD 5 billion deal this week to supply Delhi with S-400 air defence systems, a top Kremlin aide said on Tuesday ahead of Putin’s trip to India.

 “The president is leaving for India on October 4,” Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

 

 “The key feature of this visit will be the signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 air defence systems,” he said. “The value of the contract will be more than USD 5 billion.”

Moscow has been negotiating to sell the S-400 long-range surface-to-air missiles to India for months.

The sale has irked India’s defence partner Washington, which has wanted to wean India off Russian technology, and a senior Pentagon official said in August that sanctions against India would come under consideration if its purchase goes through.

India has signalled it will ask Washington for a special waiver from sanctions, though a US official last week said there is no guarantee it would do so.

Tags: vladimir putin, defence deal, putin in india, surface-to-air missiles
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rs 1,997 crore spent on salaries, perks of MPs in 4 years

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced a 100 per cent salary hike for MPs in the Union budget 2018.
 

World’s first Hyperloop passenger capsule unveiled

In 2019, this capsule will be fully optimised and ready for passengers.
 

Scientists decode why too many choices hinder decision making

The fMRI scans showed brain activity in two regions while the participants were making their choices. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

96 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines, Trisha’s best-ever act in must-watch story

Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in 96.
 

SBI vows to become plastic free organisation in one year

State Bank of India (SBI) on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary pledged to become a plastic-free organisation in the next 12 months as part of its sustainability commitment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Best budget gaming smartphones in India (October 2018)

Your phone's performance holds a key to beating the opponents.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Chinese naval ship in ‘unsafe’ encounter with US destroyer in South China Sea

An official US statement described the move by the Chinese destroyer as 'unsafe' because it moved within 41 metres of the US warship. (Representational Image | AP)

At least 7 dead in suicide attack on Afghan election rally: official

At least seven people were killed in a suicide attack on an Afghan election campaign rally on Tuesday, an official said, in the latest violence to strike the country. (Representational Image)

Indonesia devastating quake-tsunami death toll rises to 1,234

The death toll from a devastating quake-tsunami on the island of Sulawesi had risen to 1,234 people, up from the previous count of 844. (Photo: AP)

North Korea warns US, says peace declaration not a bargaining chip

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — a vocal advocate of that policy — is expected to travel to Pyongyang soon to try to revive the negotiation process and set the stage for a second summit between President Donald Trump and leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: AP)

Two new earthquakes strike Indonesia off Sumba island: USGS

Quake-tsunami survivors salvage useable items from the debris homes that were destroyed in Palu, Indonesia on Friday. (Photo: Twitter | @AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham