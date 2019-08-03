World Asia 03 Aug 2019 ‘Insincere&rsq ...
World, Asia

‘Insincere’: Singapore on apology by Indian-origin YouTubers for ‘racist’ video

PTI
Published Aug 3, 2019, 11:05 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 11:05 am IST
The Nair siblings created their rap video in response to the e-payment advertisement, to call out the racism in it.
Preeti Nair and her brother Subhash, a rapper, had posted a statement on social media, apologising “for any hurt that was unintentionally caused” by their video, which is alleged to contain offensive content. (Photo: Twitter)
 Preeti Nair and her brother Subhash, a rapper, had posted a statement on social media, apologising “for any hurt that was unintentionally caused” by their video, which is alleged to contain offensive content. (Photo: Twitter)

Singapore: Responding to the apology issued by two Indian-origin YouTubers with regard to a “racist” rap video made by them in response to an e-payment advertisement, the Home Affairs Ministry (MHA) of Singapore on Friday said their statement was “insincere” and showed contempt for other Singaporeans.

“This spoofing is a pretence of an apology and in fact shows contempt for the many Singaporeans who have expressed concern at their blatantly racist rap video,” the ministry said.

 

Preeti Nair and her brother Subhash, a rapper, had posted a statement on social media, apologising “for any hurt that was unintentionally caused” by their video, which is alleged to contain offensive content.

Their apology closely followed the wording of the statement issued by creative agency Havas and The Celebrity Agency (TCA), Mediacorp’s celebrity management arm, which were involved in producing the advertisement that featured a Chinese actor in “brown face”.

The advertisement was to show that the e-payment is for everyone.

The Nair siblings created their rap video in response to the e-payment advertisement, to call out the racism in it.

In their video, they allegedly used vulgar content and the authorities said it crossed the line and insulted Chinese Singaporeans.

E-payment firm Nets (Network for Electronics Transfers), which was also involved in the advertising campaign, has apologised as well, reported the local media on Saturday.

The MHA said it was not the first time the siblings had expressed racist sentiments.

 “About a year ago, Preeti Nair published a video where she acted as a Chinese and mocked the Chinese community’s practices, culture and traditions. She portrayed Chinese as money-minded gamblers,” the ministry said.

 “Subhas Nair wrote a song recently that says Singapore condones systemic discrimination,” the ministry added.

The song was written for Mediacorp as part of this year’s National Day celebrations and had the lyrics, “We live in a system that has normalised us... to walk oblivious to a brown man stopped and ID (identity card) checked,” the ministry said.

 “This is blatantly false,” added the Ministry.

The ministry said it took action whenever there were offensive statements that breached the law, regardless of the race of the offender.

 “In 2018, a 36-year-old Indian woman published comments that made racial insinuations. Police investigated her. Police in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) issued her a stern warning,” the ministry said.

It added, “In January this year, the police charged a Chinese man in court with deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of the Malay population. The man had scrawled racist messages about Malays on walls in void decks and sheltered walkways. His messages had been seen by far fewer people than the videos issued by the Nair siblings.” It also said the police were continuing their investigation and taking advice from the AGC.

...
Tags: singapore, racist remark, rap video, viral video
Location: Singapore,


Latest From World

Mukherjee was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine. (Photo: Instagram)

23-year-old Indian-origin doctor crowned Miss England

The United States and the Taliban are soon expected to begin their eighth round of talks in Doha to reach a deal that would end America's nearly 18-year involvement in Afghanistan. (Photo: File)

Trump touts Afghan peace 'progress' but warns can kill millions

Thousands of civil servants on Friday gathered in Hong Kong's central district to demonstrate support for the anti-government protests that have gripped the semi-autonomous Chinese territory from the past few weeks. (Photo: ANI)

Hong Kong civil servants join anti-government protests

Authorities have not provided the officer’s name and Cook said he’s not sure when it will be released. (Representational Image)

Texas cop accidentally shoots woman while aiming at dog barking at him



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
 

23-year-old Indian-origin doctor crowned Miss England

Mukherjee was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Is there a need for anti-rejection drugs after transplant?

Without the need for long-term anti-rejection drugs, islet cell transplants could become the treatment option of choice, and possibly a cure, for many people burdened by type 1 diabetes. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify child sexual exploitation

The algorithms have been released on Github and Facebook hopes that developers and other companies will make use of it to identify harmful content.
 

'No third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways': Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.
 

Anurag Kashyap supports Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash on 'Masoom'; read tweet

Anurag Kashyap and Shekhar Kapur. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Mini blasts in Thailand rattle Asean’s summit

Delegates including US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and China’s foreign minister Wang Yi pose for a family photo during the 26th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Tsunami warning after 7 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

Indonesian authorities on Friday urged people living near the coast to move to higher ground, after issuing a tsunami warning in the wake of a magnitude 7 earthquake off the islands of Sumatra and Java. (Representational Image)

Mike Pompeo decries China's 'bad behaviour', defends US tariffs

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday decried 'decades of bad behaviour' from China that have hampered free trade, laying out a case at a Southeast Asian forum for Washington's escalating trade war with Beijing. (Photo: File)

China threatens 'countermeasures' if Donald Trump hikes tariffs

China warns it will take 'countermeasures' if the United States follows through on its tariff threat (Photo: FIle)

'Stable After Final Separation': Doctors On Conjoined Bangladeshi Twins

Prior to the surgery doctors had said there was only a 50 percent chance of both of the twins surviving. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham