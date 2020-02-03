World Asia 03 Feb 2020 17,300 people infect ...
World, Asia

17,300 people infected by coronavirus worldwide

AP
Published Feb 3, 2020, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2020, 1:51 pm IST
China sent medical workers and equipment to a newly built hospital, infused cash into financial markets and restricted people’s movement
A worker in a protective suit holds paperwork before an evacuation flight for EU nationals at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. AP photo
  A worker in a protective suit holds paperwork before an evacuation flight for EU nationals at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. AP photo

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 17,300 people globally.

Cases confirmed as of Monday morning in Beijing:

 

— China: 17,205 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 14 cases and Macao has seven. Most of the 361 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 20

— Thailand: 19

— Singapore: 18

— South Korea: 15

— United States: 11

— Germany: 10

— Taiwan: 10

— Malaysia: 8

— Australia: 7

— Vietnam: 8

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 4

— India: 3

— Philippines: 1 death, 1 additional case

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

...
Tags: china coronavirus, coronavirus, china virus


