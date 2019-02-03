search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Boult and Henry rattled India's top order yet again. Both have taken 2 wickets each. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs IND 5th ODI: End of innings, New Zealand need 253 runs to win
 
World, Asia

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

AFP
Published Feb 3, 2019, 10:12 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2019, 10:12 am IST
The device was safely detonated after it was discovered at the Calbee snacks factory on Saturday.
A German World War I hand grenade was found among a shipment of French potatoes imported for a Hong Kong crisp factory (Representational Photo)
 A German World War I hand grenade was found among a shipment of French potatoes imported for a Hong Kong crisp factory (Representational Photo)

Hong Kong: A German World War I hand grenade was found among a shipment of French potatoes imported for a Hong Kong crisp factory, police said.

The device was safely detonated after it was discovered at the Calbee snacks factory on Saturday.

 

"The grenade was in an unstable condition because it has been previously discharged but failed to detonate," Superintendent Wilfred Wong Ho-hon told reporters. Police detonated it on site, Wong said, with a police video showing bomb disposal officers packing the grenade in a drainage channel at the factory before blowing it up.

The grenade was eight centimetres (three inches) wide and weighed about one kilogram (two pounds).

"All the information to date suggested that the grenade was imported from France together with the other potatoes," Wong said. The grenade is believed to have been left in a trench during World War I and accidentally gathered up with potatoes planted a century later in the former battlefield.

"If it was covered in mud, the grenade was likely to have been left behind, dropped by soldiers there during the war, or left there after it was thrown," Hong Kong University military historian Dave Macri told the South China Morning Post.

"The ditch was then filled up and used as a growing field, and the explosive was tossed into the mix of harvested potatoes... and sent to Hong Kong."

Hong Kong police are used to dealing with old munitions, though more usually US bombs dropped on the city after it fell to the invading Japanese during World War II. Last year the bomb disposal squad defused three large WWII bombs, two of which were found at a site in the busy Wanchai district where work was underway to build a new metro railway station.

Unexploded wartime bombs or grenades are frequently found by hikers or construction workers in the southern Chinese city, which was the scene of fierce fighting between Japanese and British allied forces in 1941.

The then-British colony was heavily bombed by US and allied forces after the city fell to the Japanese imperial forces.

...
Tags: hand grenade, calbee snacks
Location: Hong Kong, Hongkong


Latest From World

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will have access to all students by Monday (Photo: Facebook)

Will have access to all students by Monday: Indian Ambassador to the US

Australia's tropical north experiences heavy rains during the monsoon season at this time of the year, but the recent deluge has surged far above normal levels (Representational Image)

'Once in a century' floods hit northeast Australia

Putin has previously threatened to develop nuclear missiles banned under the INF treaty (File Photo)

Putin says Russia exiting missile treaty in response to US move

Pakistan has secured USD 14.5 billion worth of commitments from China, Saudi Arabia and UAE (File Photo)

China to provide USD 2.5 billion loan to Pakistan to boost foreign reserves



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smriti Mandhana goes atop ICC ODI rankings chart

After scoring her fourth ODI century and an unbeaten 90 in the three-match series against New Zealand, Mandhana now sits above Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning. (Photo: AP)
 

'MLA Azam Khan harassed me', says actress Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada and Azam Khan
 

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

Kelleth Cuthbert claims that she did not sign away her rights to 'Fiji Water Girl'. (Photo: instagram/kellethcuthber)
 

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

Huawei has been teasing out the new phone to the media and the teaser picture clearly shows off the folding phone in person.
 

Neha Dhupia lashes out at fat-shamers, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor backs actress

Neha Dhupia.
 

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

Older devices will lose support because of its hardware restrictions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Plane skids off runway, closing parts of Tokyo's Narita main hub

The accident forced the airport to close one of its two runways for an hour (Representational Image)

Chinese woman offers ‘fertile’ solution

China’s two-child policy implemented in 2016 has failed to make an impact on the country's low birth rate.

Fish found dead in drought-hit Oz

Scores of dead fish floating on the Darling river in Menindee. (Photo: AFP)

Delhi’s ‘superbug gene’ now spreads to Arctic

NDM-1 is a protein that can confer resistance in a range of bacteria.

Kim expresses 'great satisfaction' over Trump letter: KCNA

Kim is making
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham