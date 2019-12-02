World Asia 02 Dec 2019 Treason case: Pakist ...
Treason case: Pakistani minister defends Pervez Musharraf

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Dec 2, 2019, 2:24 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 2:24 am IST
The government filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court.
 Pervez Musharraf.

Islamabad: A Pakistani minister on Sunday defended former military ruler, Pervez Musharraf, in the treason case.

“If a treason case has been lodged against Pervez Musharraf, one should be registered against all those in government with him,” said Fawad Chaudhry, the federal minister for science and technology.

 

Speaking to reporters in Jhelum, he said Musharraf rid the country of then Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) chief Nawaz Sharif in 1999, so he did something ‘doubly good’ for the country.

The government filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, asking it to stop a special court from announcing the verdict in the treason case against the former president until he is able to come to the country. The court approved the request.

