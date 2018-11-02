search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s body was dissolved after murder: Turkish official

AFP
Published Nov 2, 2018, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 5:40 pm IST
'We now see that it wasn't just cut up, they got rid of the body by dissolving it,' Yasin Aktay, an advisor to Turkish president said.
Saudi Arabia has faced a torrent of international condemnation over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Photo: File | AFP)
 Saudi Arabia has faced a torrent of international condemnation over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Photo: File | AFP)

Ankara: The body of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "dissolved" after he was murdered and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul a month ago, an advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

The claim echoed what a Turkish official had told The Washington Post -- for which Khashoggi was a contributor -- that authorities are investigating a theory the body was destroyed in acid.

 

"We now see that it wasn't just cut up, they got rid of the body by dissolving it," Yasin Aktay, an advisor to Erdogan and official in Turkey's ruling party, told the Hurriyet newspaper on Friday.

"According to the latest information we have, the reason they cut up the body is it was easier to dissolve it," Aktay said.

Saudi Arabia has faced a torrent of international condemnation over the killing of the royal insider-turned-critic.

Turkey's chief prosecutor on Wednesday confirmed for the first time that Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the consulate on October 2 as part of a planned hit, and his body was then dismembered and destroyed.

"They aimed to ensure no sign of the body was left. This is what is understood from the prosecutor's statement, said Aktay, who was close to the journalist.

"Killing an innocent person is one crime, the treatment and extent of what was done to the body is another crime and dishonour."

The Turkish official quoted by The Washington Post said that "biological evidence" found in the consulate's garden indicated the body was likely disposed of near where Khashoggi was killed. "Khashoggi's body was not in need of burying," the official told the US newspaper on the condition of anonymity.

Saudi authorities have denied Turkish police permission to search a well in the consulate's garden, but did allow them to take water samples for analysis, according to local media reports.

The murder has placed strain on the decades-old alliance between the United States and Saudi Arabia and tarnished the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday it may take "a handful more weeks" before Washington has enough evidence to impose sanctions on the individuals responsible.

...
Tags: yasin aktay, jamal khashoggi
Location: Turkey, Ankara




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 tips to reduce back pain this festive season

The festive season comes with a lot of social commitments which disrupts your daily fitness routine. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Obesity ups risk of death during pregnancy, experts warn

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Confirmed: New Maruti Ertiga 2018 to be sold at Arena dealerships

Maruti Suzuki was previously considering the Ertiga for Nexa, as informed to us by some Nexa dealerships, but the carmaker has decided against it now.
 

Researchers claimed to have found link between cell phones and cancer

Researchers claimed to have found link between cell phones and cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Honor Magic 2 launched with slider mechanism and six cameras

Honor claims the device can be charged from 0 to 85 per cent within 30 minutes.
 

Virat Kohli equals Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj; eyes another Sachin Tendulkar ODI record

Not only Yuvraj and Ganguly, but Kohli also stands par with the likes of Viv Richards, Ricky Ponting and Hashim Amla in the list of Man of the Series awards for ODIs. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Pilot of crashed Lion Air plane made distress call from same jet on previous flight

Rescuers conduct search operation in the waters of Ujung Karawang, West Java, Indonesia after a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea. (Photo: AP)

Bus service through PoK doesn't change our stand on Kashmir: China

Asked about India's protest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said he was not aware of India's diplomatic protest. 'But on the issue of Kashmir, China's position is clear cut. We made it clear many times,' he said. (Photo: AFP | File)

Lion Air crash search finds debris, belongings on seafloor

'We saw belongings such as life jackets, pants, clothes scattered on the seabed,' Syaugi said. 'We believe the fuselage will be around there, we hope that our target can be found.' (Photo: File)

Russia slaps sanctions on Ukraine politicians, businesses

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed the document published on the government's press service that called for Russian assets of 322 Ukrainian citizens and 68 businesses to be frozen. (Photo: AP | File)

Kim Jong-Un to visit Seoul soon, says South Korea President

Moon later suggested that the trip was likely to happen this year, and told lawmakers Thursday that the peninsula was approaching 'the historic starting line' for peace. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham