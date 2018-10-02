search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Two new earthquakes strike Indonesia off Sumba island: USGS

AFP
Published Oct 2, 2018, 9:31 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 9:31 am IST
The first quake was a shallow 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Indonesia's Sumba island.
Quake-tsunami survivors salvage useable items from the debris homes that were destroyed in Palu, Indonesia on Friday. (Photo: Twitter | @AFP)
 Quake-tsunami survivors salvage useable items from the debris homes that were destroyed in Palu, Indonesia on Friday. (Photo: Twitter | @AFP)

Jakarta: Two quakes struck in quick succession off the southern coast of Indonesia's Sumba island on Tuesday, sending people into the streets for safety.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage.

 

The first quake was a shallow 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Indonesia's Sumba island on Tuesday morning, the US Geological Survey said. It hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres around 40 kilometres off Sumba, an island of some 750,000 people. 

Sumba lies some 1,600 kilometres to the south of Sulawesi island which was struck by a devastating quake and tsunami on Friday which killed more than 800 people. 

Tags: indonesia earthquake, us geological survey, sumba island
Location: Indonesia, Jakarta Raya, Jakarta




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max users report of buggy charging

Users of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have taken to the official forum to reveal the problem. (Photo credit: AP)
 

Pics, videos: Family inconsolable, stars galore as Krishna Raj Kapoor cremated

Family members and celebrities bid Krishna Raj Kapoor adieu.
 

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

Anyone following the Rajasthan Police on Facebook and Twitter can answer the simple questions. (Photo: Twitter | @PoliceRajasthan)
 

Woman spends hours talking to elderly man having his first conversation in months

Abigail found the elderly man sitting alone at a cafe in London (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hyundai Elantra gets new features; prices hiked by upto Rs 85,000

These new features have been added only on the top-sec SX(O) variant.
 

8 baby crocodiles and 2 black pond turtles rescued from Nashik smuggler

The crocodiles were found to be malnourished, subdued, and weak. The animals are currently recovering at the Nashik City Police's Crime Branch office.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Pak bureaucrat caught on video stealing Kuwaiti dignitary's wallet, suspended

The guilty joint secretary has been suspended from service on disciplinary grounds after he was caught stealing. But so far, no complaint has been registered with the police. (Representational image)

After quake, tsunami Indonesia seeks international aid, digs graves for over 1,000

Officials fear the death toll will rise steeply in the coming days and are preparing for the worst. (Photo: AFP)

At least 51 injured, flights, trains cancelled as Typhoon Trami hits Japan

In this Saturday, September 29, 2018, photo, a vessel, rear, tilts on one side as it ran ashore at a pier as a typhoon approached Yonabaru, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan. (Photo: AP)

832 dead in Indonesia quake, tsunami; people face food, water shortage

Indonesian president Joko Widodo visisted the region to see the devastation for himself on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

At least 420 killed in strong earthquake, tsunami in Indonesia

People survey the damage near a shopping mall following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham