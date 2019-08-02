World Asia 02 Aug 2019 Tsunami warning afte ...
World, Asia

Tsunami warning after 7 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

REUTERS
Published Aug 2, 2019, 6:59 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 6:59 pm IST
There were no immediate reports of casualties, but strong tremors were felt in Jakarta prompting people to run out of office buildings.
Indonesian authorities on Friday urged people living near the coast to move to higher ground, after issuing a tsunami warning in the wake of a magnitude 7 earthquake off the islands of Sumatra and Java. (Representational Image)
 Indonesian authorities on Friday urged people living near the coast to move to higher ground, after issuing a tsunami warning in the wake of a magnitude 7 earthquake off the islands of Sumatra and Java. (Representational Image)

Singapore: Indonesian authorities on Friday urged people living near the coast to move to higher ground, after issuing a tsunami warning in the wake of a magnitude 7 earthquake off the islands of Sumatra and Java.

The Indonesian geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning after the quake, which the US Geological Survey said had a magnitude of 7 and hit at a depth of 59 km (37 miles), about 227 km (141 miles) from the city of Teluk Betung in Banten province on the island of Java.

 

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said on its Twitter feed that residents on the Banten coast should “immediately evacuate to higher ground”.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but strong tremors were felt in Jakarta, the capital, prompting people to run out of office buildings.

...
Tags: indonesia, sumatra, java, earthquake, tsunami
Location: Indonesia, Jakarta Raya, Jakarta


Latest From World

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle. (Photo:AP)

Boeing plans more changes in 737 MAX after test finds new flaw: Report

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday decried 'decades of bad behaviour' from China that have hampered free trade, laying out a case at a Southeast Asian forum for Washington's escalating trade war with Beijing. (Photo: File)

Mike Pompeo decries China's 'bad behaviour', defends US tariffs

(Photo: Representational/File)

US withdraws from nuclear missile treaty, says Russia 'responsible'

US President Donald Trump has described protests in Hong Kong as 'riots' that China will have to deal with itself, signalling a hands-off approach to the biggest political crisis gripping the former British colony in decades. (Photo: File)

It's up to China to deal with Hong Kong ‘Riots’: Donald Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'No third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways': Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.
 

Anurag Kashyap supports Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash on 'Masoom'; read tweet

Anurag Kashyap and Shekhar Kapur. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not ready to have kids: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough

Collagen, which is an ideal biomaterial for the task since it is found in every tissue of the human body. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Iceberg Corridor' sparks tourist boom on Canada's east coast

An iceberg collapses near Canada's east coast at King's Point in Newfoundland, which has a front row seat to the consequences of global warming. (Photo: AFP)
 

India seen set for fourth interest rate cut of 2019

Reducing interest rates would please Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who delivered her first budget last month after being promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his re-election in May. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Mike Pompeo decries China's 'bad behaviour', defends US tariffs

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday decried 'decades of bad behaviour' from China that have hampered free trade, laying out a case at a Southeast Asian forum for Washington's escalating trade war with Beijing. (Photo: File)

China threatens 'countermeasures' if Donald Trump hikes tariffs

China warns it will take 'countermeasures' if the United States follows through on its tariff threat (Photo: FIle)

'Stable After Final Separation': Doctors On Conjoined Bangladeshi Twins

Prior to the surgery doctors had said there was only a 50 percent chance of both of the twins surviving. (Photo: AFP)

Jaishankar meets Vietnam, Timor Leste FMs: Bangkok

External Affair Minister S Jaishankar with his Vietnam counterpart Pham Bing Minh in Bangkok. (Photo: ANI)

626 families in Sri Lanka given houses built by Tata
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham