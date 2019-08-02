World Asia 02 Aug 2019 Amid ASEAN Foreign M ...
World, Asia

Amid ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meet, explosions in 3 places in Bangkok

REUTERS
Published Aug 2, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 9:52 am IST
Some explosions were heard at govt office and at least 2 other sites near central Bangkok.
There were no other immediate reports of injuries. (Photo: AFP)
 There were no other immediate reports of injuries. (Photo: AFP)

Bangkok: Several small explosions were heard in Bangkok in at least three locations on Friday and police said that two street cleaners had been hurt by what appeared to be a homemade bomb.

There were no other immediate reports of injuries.

 

Thai police said they were investigating the cause of the explosions. Some explosions were heard at a government office and at least two other sites near central Bangkok.

Bangkok is currently hosting a regional security meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their counterparts from world powers including the United States, China and Russia.

A senior police officer said two street cleaners were injured by what appeared to have been a homemade bomb in the Suan Luang district.

On Thursday, Thai police said they had found two fake bombs on Thursday near the venue of the regional security meeting. The packages prompted a brief security scare but were quickly deemed harmless. It was unclear whether the meeting was the target.

Police said two men had been arrested in connection with the fake bombs.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are attending the forum along with other regional and global officials.

...
Tags: thailand, bangkok, asean, explosion
Location: Thailand, Bangkok


Latest From World

There has been no official confirmation of it from the United States. (Photo: File)

'Osama bin Laden's son Hamza was very threatening to US,' says Trump

The agreement, if reached, would cut the number of American troops in the country from 14,000 to between 8,000 to 9,000. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

US preparing to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan

Trump said that PM Modi had asked for help during their bilateral meeting in Japan in June on the sidelines of G-20 Summit. (Photo: File)

US offers to mediate on Kashmir again; Prez calls Khan, Modi 'fantastic people'

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Photo: AP)

United States sanctions on Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The Conjuring' director James Wan's next to be horror film

James Wan. (Photo: AP)
 

Every iPhone to come with stunning new feature

Kuo went on to explain that all three 2020 iPhones will run on 5G with mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum. (iPhone concept: Kevin Gnocchi)
 

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

With this fresh leak, you get a sensational double smartphone leak; something which is practically unheard of.
 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

11 flogged in Indonesia for breaking Islamic law, indulging in Sharia-banned romance

The six men and five women -- all in their late teens and early 20s -- were rounded up by religious officers who caught them behaving amorously, a crime under local law. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Engagement with ASEAN will remain critical element for India: Jaishankar

Jaishankar at the ASEAN-India ministerial meet in Bangkok. (Photo:ANI)

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)

Fuel prices hiked in cash-starved Pakistan

The new prices which are yet to be revealed are expected to be substantially lower than the current ones. (Photo: Representative Image/File)

Jaishankar hold meetings with Japanese counterpart, EU diplomat

The External Affairs Minister holds bilateral talks with different leaders in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo:ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham