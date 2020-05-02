39th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

37,262

209

Recovered

10,021

217

Deaths

1,223

5

Maharashtra115061879485 Gujarat4721736236 Delhi3738116761 Madhya Pradesh2715524145 Rajasthan2666111662 Tamil Nadu2526131228 Uttar Pradesh232865442 Andhra Pradesh146340333 Telangana104446428 West Bengal79513933 Jammu and Kashmir6392478 Karnataka58925122 Punjab58510820 Kerala4983924 Bihar466983 Haryana3572414 Odisha153551 Jharkhand113213 Chandigarh8810 Uttarakhand57370 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40302 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World Asia 02 May 2020 Kim Jong Un reappear ...
World, Asia

Kim Jong Un reappears in public after weeks of health rumours

AFP
Published May 2, 2020, 9:40 am IST
Updated May 2, 2020, 9:57 am IST
The leader's recent absence from public events had triggered a series of fevered rumours and unconfirmed reports over his health condition
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (centre) visiting the completed Suchon phosphate fertilizer factory in South Pyongan Province, North Korea on May 1st. (Released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency)
 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (centre) visiting the completed Suchon phosphate fertilizer factory in South Pyongan Province, North Korea on May 1st. (Released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency)

Seoul: North Korea's Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in nearly three weeks, state media reported Saturday, following intense speculation that the leader of the nuclear-armed nation was seriously ill or possibly dead.

The North reported that Kim had attended the opening of a fertiliser factory and released pictures it said showed the leader cutting a ribbon at the ceremony on Friday in Sunchon, north of Pyongyang, although the appearance could not be verified.

 

Rumours about Kim's health have been swirling since his conspicuous no-show at April 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather, the North's founder -- the most important day in the country's political calendar.

His absence triggered a series of fevered rumours and unconfirmed reports over his condition, while the United States and South Korea insisted they had no information to believe any of the conjecture was true.

His sudden death would have left Pyongyang facing an unplanned succession for the first time in its history and raised unanswered questions over who would succeed him and take over the North's nuclear arsenal.

The Korean Central news agency said that onlookers "broke into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!'" when Kim appeared.

The pictures released by the Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed Kim in his trademark black suit, smiling broadly as he looked around the factory.

He was flanked by senior officials -- including his sister and close adviser Kim Yo Jong -- and showed no outward signs of ill health.

As with previous pictures released by the North during the global coronavirus pandemic, Kim was not wearing a mask, unlike the hundreds of workers cheering for him and releasing balloons.

Analysts said Kim could not appear in public wearing a mask as it would make him appear vulnerable to the North Korean people.

The North has insisted that it has not seen a single case of coronavirus, although experts say it is unlikely.

Kim's repeated appearances without a mask had led some to speculate that he may have caught the virus.

Reporting from inside the isolated North is notoriously difficult, especially on matters relating to its leadership, which is among its most closely guarded secrets.

Rumours of ill health

The North Korean leader had not made a public appearance since presiding over a Workers' Party politburo meeting on April 11, and the following day state media reported that he had inspected fighter jets.

Daily NK, an online media outlet run mostly by North Korean defectors, had reported that Kim was undergoing treatment after a cardiovascular procedure last month.

Citing an unidentified source inside the country, it said Kim -- who is in his mid-30s -- had needed urgent treatment due to heavy smoking, obesity and fatigue.

Soon afterwards, CNN reported that Washington was "monitoring intelligence" that Kim was in "grave danger" after undergoing surgery, quoting an anonymous US official.

Officials in Seoul had consistently downplayed the reports and a presidential security advisor said that Kim was "alive and well" and staying in the eastern resort town of Wonsan.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul said Kim's disappearance had highlighted that the world was "largely unprepared for instability in North Korea".

"Washington, Seoul and Tokyo need tighter coordination on contingency plans," he said.

Rachel Lee, a former US government North Korea analyst, told AFP that the past weeks had also shown the "insatiable appetite for news about the North Korean leadership".

She highlighted the "potential regional and international risks that come with Kim Jong Un's health" while lamenting the "poor analysis of North Korea that is based on impressions and speculation, not hard data".

US president Donald Trump suggested earlier this week that Washington believed Kim to be alive and well and declined to immediately comment on Kim's apparent re-emergence.

Trump and Kim have met three times, although talks on the North's nuclear capabilities have long been stalled with no sign of them resuming.

Previous absences from the public eye on Kim's part have also prompted speculation about his health. The North is extremely secretive, especially about its leadership.

Kim's father and predecessor had been dead for two days before anyone outside the innermost circles of North Korean leadership was any the wiser.

In 2014, Kim Jong Un dropped out of sight for nearly six weeks before reappearing with a cane. Days later, the South's spy agency said he had undergone surgery to remove a cyst from his ankle.

...
Tags: kim jong un, death, reappearance, health, north korea
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul


Latest From World

A municipal worker wearing a protective suit disinfects an office building in Moscow. (AFP)

Russia reports almost 10,000 new virus cases in a single day

Representational Image. (PTI)

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP)

Biden says alleged sexual assault "never happened"

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. (AFP)

Canada puts a ban on assault-style weapons in aftermath of mass shooting



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

South Korea Coronavirus toll climbs to 51, cases touch 7,300

Former BIGBANG boyband member wearing a face mask. (AFP)

Singapore records 690 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 15K

Representational image.

Singaporeans could face jail time under new social distancing rules

Commuters wear face masks on the Mass Rapid Transit train as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Singapore

Indians among 1,000 foreign workers in Singapore to test positive for coronavirus

A man, wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, makes a purchase at a fish stall in Geylang Serai wet market in Singapore. PTI photo

South Korea: President Moon Jae-in's party wins national election by landslide

File image of President of South Korea Moon Jae-in. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham