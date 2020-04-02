World Asia 02 Apr 2020 ​China's  ...
World, Asia

​China's 'deadly' wet markets selling bats, pangolins and dogs reopen

ANI
Published Apr 2, 2020, 8:44 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2020, 8:44 am IST
Huanan Seafood Market in China's Wuhan is believed to be the epicentre of coronavirus
Customers shop for pork at a wet market in Taicang city, east China's Jiangsu province. (Photo- AFP)
 Customers shop for pork at a wet market in Taicang city, east China's Jiangsu province. (Photo- AFP)

Beijing: China's notorious 'wet markets' have reopened selling bats, pangolins and dogs for human consumption.

Dangerous move

 

The move is dangerous as scientists believe that the Covid-19 causing coronavirus first lurked in a bat in China and hopped to another animal, before getting passed on to humans.

Various reports suggest that a 55-year-old man from China's Hubei province could have been the first person to have contracted Covid-19 through one such 'wet market'.

Under watchful eyes

"The markets have gone back to operating in exactly the same way as they did before coronavirus," Washington Examiner quoted a correspondent of 'A Mail on Sunday' as saying.

However, the markets are under watchful eyes of guards, who ensure no one is able to take pictures of the blood-soaked floors, slaughtering of dogs and rabbits, and scared animals cramped in cages.

Epicentre

Huanan Seafood Market in China's Wuhan is believed to be the epicentre of coronavirus, which swept the world, engulfing millions as far as the United States and killing nearly 38,000 people.

"The evidence is highly suggestive that the outbreak is associated with exposures in one seafood market in Wuhan," the World Health Organisation had said in a statement on January 12.

A lesson unlearnt

Four months on, the pandemic seems to be far from over even as Beijing celebrates victory over coronavirus with no vaccination insight for the pathogen, which many people worldwide call Wuhan virus or Chinese virus.

"Everyone here believes the outbreak is over and there's nothing to worry about anymore. It's just a foreign problem now as far as they are concerned," a China-based correspondent was quoted by Washington Examiner.

Several scientists, medical experts and animal rights activists have called for a ban on China's wet markets but the Asian country seems to have not leant from its mistakes.

...
Tags: coronavirus outbreak, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus panic, wuhan, china, chinese virus, wet market, china markets


Related Stories

How the virus from Wuhan has taken the world to the brink: Is the economy next?
Meanwhile in Wuhan, the people are coming back
China lifts travel curbs to Hubei province, including Wuhan
A few companies to resume work in Wuhan, authorities say

Latest From World

Representational image (AP)

Covid deaths in New York total 1900

Representational image (ANI)

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan tally 2238

American President Donald Trump

Trump not keen on national lockdown

Spain death toll tops 9,000 as infections pass 100,000. (Photo- AFP)

Coronavirus claims 9000 lives in Spain, over one lakh infected



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Virus outbreak sparks prison riot in Thailand

This handout photo taken and released by Thailand Ministry of Justice on March 29, 2020 shows Buriram Prison security personnel looking over a group of inmates on the ground after a jail riot in Buriram. AFP Photo

Meanwhile in Wuhan, the people are coming back

Passengers arrive at the railway station in Wuhan on March 28, 2020, after travel restrictions into the city were eased following two months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The Chinese city of 11 million people that was Ground Zero for what became the global coronavirus pandemic partly reopened on March 28 after more than two months of almost total isolation. (AFP)

G-20 plans to inject USD 5 trillion into global economy

Prime minister Narendra Modi interacts with fellow world leaders during the virtual G20 Summit, to advance a coordinate global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI)

Singaporeans could face jail time under new social distancing rules

Commuters wear face masks on the Mass Rapid Transit train as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Singapore

Coronavirus kills 9 doctors in Philippines

Representative Image (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham