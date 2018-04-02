search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Defunct Chinese space lab plunges back to Earth over South Pacific

AFP
Published Apr 2, 2018, 7:28 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 7:28 am IST
Space officials had warned that knowing the exact location of the re-entry would not be possible until shortly before it happened,
The Tiangong-1 'mostly' burnt up above the vast ocean's central region at 8:15 am (0015 GMT), China's Manned Space Engineering Office said, moments after predicting a slightly later re-entry over the Atlantic. (Photo: AFP | File)
 The Tiangong-1 'mostly' burnt up above the vast ocean's central region at 8:15 am (0015 GMT), China's Manned Space Engineering Office said, moments after predicting a slightly later re-entry over the Atlantic. (Photo: AFP | File)

Beijing: A defunct Chinese space lab plunged through Earth's atmosphere on Monday, breaking apart as it headed towards a watery grave in the South Pacific, Beijing said.

The Tiangong-1 "mostly" burnt up above the vast ocean's central region at 8:15 am (0015 GMT), China's Manned Space Engineering Office said, moments after predicting a slightly later re-entry over the Atlantic.

 

Space officials had stressed that the craft would not cause any earthly damage when it returned, with Chinese space officials saying its disintegration will offer a "splendid" show akin to a meteor shower.

Space officials had warned that knowing the exact location of the re-entry would not be possible until shortly before it happened, and China's space agency had predicted it would be off Sao Paulo just moments before the Tiangong-1 made its actual return.

The European Space Agency had indicated earlier that the Tiangong-1 was likely to break up over water, which covers most of the planet's surface.

It described the probability of someone being hit by a piece of debris from Tiangong-1 as "10 million times smaller than the yearly chance of being hit by lightning".

Tiangong-1 -- or "Heavenly Palace" -- was placed in orbit in September 2011, an important step in China's efforts towards building its own space station.

The module -- which was used to practise complicated manual and automatic docking techniques -- was originally intended to be used for just two years, but ended up serving considerably longer.

During its brief lifespan, it hosted Chinese astronauts on several occasions as they performed experiments and even taught a class that was broadcast into schools across the country.

Out of control?

Tiangong-1 had been slated for a controlled re-entry, but ceased functioning in March 2016. Space enthusiasts have been bracing for its return ever since.

The ESA has said that ground controllers were no longer able to command Tiangong-1 to fire its on-board engines, which could have been used to control where it re-entered Earth's atmosphere.

In contrast, Russia brought down its massive Mir space station through a controlled re-entry over the Pacific Ocean in 2001.

A Chinese spaceflight engineer denied earlier this year that the lab was out of control.

Chinese media have downplayed comments by the ESA and others that the country's engineers have lost control of the lab, with reports saying that the idea it is "out of control" is an invention of foreign media.

But on Chinese social media, commenters criticised the government's reluctance to own up to the situation.

"Can you or can't you report that you've lost control of the situation?" one person wrote on the Twitter-like Weibo.

"It's not unusual that something this complicated would have a mishap."

Beijing began its manned spaceflight programme in 1990 after buying Russian technology that enabled it to become the third country with the ability to launch humans into space, following the former Soviet Union and the United States.

China sent another space lab, Tiangong-2, into orbit in September 2016 as a stepping stone to its goal of having a crewed space station by 2022.

It also plans to send a manned mission to the moon in the future.

Tags: chinese space lab, tiangong-1, china's manned space engineering office, defunct chinese space lab
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mushroom coffee is the new caffeine fad

Mushrooms that have been used medicinally for centuries are one quirky ingredient for coffee. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp privacy at risk: Users chat activity can be tracked

The report asserts that it informs users how often their friends check the micro-blogging platform and can also estimate when they go to bed every day — potentially making it an invasive app.
 

More than 100 million LinkedIn users personal data compromised

Yevgeniy Nikulin, 30, of Moscow, entered his plea in the US District Court in San Francisco, after having fought his extradition following his 2016 arrest in Prague.
 

Samsung unveils Notebook 5, Notebook 3 laptops

Samsung Notebook 5 laptop.
 

Ball tampering: Steve Smith's father dumps cricket kit in family garage; watch video

Suspended Australia cricketer Steve Smith’s father Peter has dumped the former’s cricket kit in the family garage. (Photo: AFP / Screengrab)
 

Google introduces bookmarking option on audiobooks

The tech giant rolled out four updates in total, allowing users to now bookmark pages of an audiobook, control narration speed or add books to their routine, reports The Verge.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Police in Pakistan arrest 10 men for ordering 'revenge rape'

Revenge rapes often occur in patriarchal Pakistan, where women have fought for their rights for decades. They are often used as a quick measure to settle disputes, usually between men, without going through the country's lengthy and expensive judicial system. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan, nearly 6 yrs after being shot by Taliban

Malala has become a global symbol for human rights and a vocal campaigner for girls' education since 2012. (Photo: File)

Kim Jong Un on China visit? Heavy police deployment raises speculations: report

There is no official confirmation about Kim's visit, which, if confirmed, will be his first trip abroad since he took over power in 2011 after his father's death. (Photo: AP)

Show of might: Chinese vessels exercise in S China Sea, reveal satellite images

The photos, taken on Monday, show what appear to be at least 40 ships and submarines flanking the carrier Liaoning in what some analysts described as an unusually large display of the Chinese military's growing naval might. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

My story no different to hijra begging on street: Pak first transgender news anchor

The news of her first appearance on local channel Kohenoor TV on Saturday went viral on social media and was just days after she became the first transgender model on the catwalk at the annual Pakistan Fashion Design Council fashion show. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham