World Asia 01 Dec 2019 'Change old min ...
World, Asia

'Change old mindset in naya Pakistan': Imran Khan's advice to bureaucrats

PTI
Published Dec 1, 2019, 5:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2019, 5:35 pm IST
Khan called for improving governance and law and order in Punjab province in Pakistan.
'We have to change the old mindset. The old system can no longer work in Naya (New) Pakistan,' Khan said. (Photo: File)
 'We have to change the old mindset. The old system can no longer work in Naya (New) Pakistan,' Khan said. (Photo: File)

Lahore: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked bureaucrats to 'change the old mindset', saying the old system can no longer work in 'Naya Pakistan', according to a media report.

Khan said a capable bureaucracy has an important role in the economic development of the country as he directed bureaucrats to carry out their duties purely on merit, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

 

"We have to change the old mindset. The old system can no longer work in Naya (New) Pakistan," Khan told a meeting of bureaucrats and senior police officers here on Saturday, a day after he ordered a massive reshuffle in the bureaucracy, replacing at least 134 top officers.

Khan called for improving governance and law and order in Punjab province in Pakistan.

He said the police department enjoyed the legal authority, but this power should only be used to serve the masses and bring improvement in the lives of the people.

"In the past, the police stations used to protect the influential ones. But now, your duty is to protect the poor against the powerful ones, the prime minister said, in an apparent reference to his political rivals. He instructed the police officers to exercise their legal powers only for public service.

Speaking on the apex court ruling in Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's extension case, Khan said the Chief Justice of Pakistan did not criticise his government's legal team in the short order. "The matter has been solved now, I don't want to talk on it further," he said.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed a three-member Supreme Court bench, granted a six-month extension to Army chief Gen Bajwa on Thursday after getting an assurance from the government that Parliament will pass a legislation on the extension/reappointment of army chief within six months.

Khan also lashed out at political rival and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. "Fazlur Rehman came to Islamabad to win diesel permits," he said. Khan said that there was a mafia in the country which was afraid that their corruption would be exposed and they will be thrown in jail.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: naya pakistan, gen qamar javed bajwa, imran khan
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore


Latest From World

Trump this week signed into law congressional legislation that supported protesters in the China-ruled city, despite angry objections from Beijing. (Photo: File)

Hong Kong: Protesters thank Trump over support to anti-govt protests

Protesters returned to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, ending a brief election lull and demanding the government make concessions a week after pro-democracy candidates won a landslide victory. (Photo: AP)

'This is not over': Hong Kong protesters return to the streets after election lull

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the knife-attack in central London where a convicted terrorist killed two people before being shot dead by police. (Photo: File)

ISIS claims responsibility for London knife attack

'India will remember forever the kind of wound inflicted on it by General Bajwa by opening Kartarpur corridor. General Bajwa has strongly hit India by opening the corridor. Through this project, Pakistan has created a new environment of peace and won itself love of the Sikh community,' Rashid has been quoted by local media as saying. (Photo: ANI)

'Kartarpur corridor General Bajwa's brainchild,' says Pak railway minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Hong Kong: Protesters thank Trump over support to anti-govt protests

Trump this week signed into law congressional legislation that supported protesters in the China-ruled city, despite angry objections from Beijing. (Photo: File)

'This is not over': Hong Kong protesters return to the streets after election lull

Protesters returned to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, ending a brief election lull and demanding the government make concessions a week after pro-democracy candidates won a landslide victory. (Photo: AP)

'Kartarpur corridor General Bajwa's brainchild,' says Pak railway minister

'India will remember forever the kind of wound inflicted on it by General Bajwa by opening Kartarpur corridor. General Bajwa has strongly hit India by opening the corridor. Through this project, Pakistan has created a new environment of peace and won itself love of the Sikh community,' Rashid has been quoted by local media as saying. (Photo: ANI)

India, China should break ‘strange circle’ of ups and downs: Beijing

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui has said India and China should break the

China summons US envoy, urges US to refrain from applying Hong Kong bill

Le also urged the United States to
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham