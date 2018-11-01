search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja has scalped two wickets to help India push West Indies on the backfoot after Bhuvi-Bumrah’s early strikes. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Dhawan dismissed early in hosts' run chase
 
World, Asia

Bus service through PoK doesn't change our stand on Kashmir: China

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2018, 3:51 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 3:51 pm IST
China maintains that the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan through dialogue and consultation.
Asked about India's protest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said he was not aware of India's diplomatic protest. 'But on the issue of Kashmir, China's position is clear cut. We made it clear many times,' he said. (Photo: AFP | File)
 Asked about India's protest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said he was not aware of India's diplomatic protest. 'But on the issue of Kashmir, China's position is clear cut. We made it clear many times,' he said. (Photo: AFP | File)

Beijing: China on Thursday sought to defend the proposed bus service with Pakistan through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK, saying its cooperation with Islamabad has nothing to do with the territorial dispute and will not change its principled stance on the Kashmir issue.

India on Wednesday said it has lodged strong protests with China and Pakistan over the proposed bus service between the two countries through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the so called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor' or 'CPEC' project.

 

India has protested the so called 'CPEC' project as it runs through PoK, which India maintains is part of Jammu and Kashmir, its northernmost state, and therefore Indian territory.

India's Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday that the bus service will be a violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Read: ‘Violates territorial integrity’: India protests Pak-China bus service via PoK

Pakistan and China don't share a border. Pakistan's only link to China is through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan region, which is part of Jammu and Kashmir. It is India and Afghanistan which share a border, now cut-off by Pakistan's forceful occupation of PoK.

According to reports from Pakistan, the new bus service will be launched between Lahore and China's Kashgar via Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on November 3. The launch apparently is coinciding with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to China starting Friday.

Asked about India's protest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said he was not aware of India's diplomatic protest. "But on the issue of Kashmir, China's position is clear cut. We made it clear many times," he said.

China's stand he said is that the "cooperation between China and Pakistan has nothing to do with the territorial dispute and will not affect China's principled position on Kashmir," he said.

China maintains that the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan through dialogue and consultation.

Despite having no border of direct link with Pakistan, China defended the over USD 50 billion so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor', saying that it is an economic cooperation project between China and Pakistan.

"It is not targeted against any third party," he said, despite the project passing through PoK.

The so-called 'CPEC' involves a host of projects with an aim to connect China's Xinjiang province with Balochistan's Gwadar port.

...
Tags: pakistan occupied kasmir, china-pakistan bus service, cpec, lu kang, kashmir issue
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Online porn causes record rise in number of men seeking for penis fillers

Expert warn it may cause complications and even impotence (Photo: AFP)
 

2018 Tata Tigor old vs new: major differences

Tata has given the new Tigor some minor cosmetic changes as well as new features. Read on to find out what all has changed.
 

LIVE| India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Dhawan dismissed early in hosts' run chase

Ravindra Jadeja has scalped two wickets to help India push West Indies on the backfoot after Bhuvi-Bumrah’s early strikes. (Photo: AFP)
 

No beef over beef! BCCI tells Cricket Australia to exclude beef from Team India menu

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly told Cricket Australia to exclude beef from Team India’s menu during the upcoming tour, starting later this month. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Bollywood taking the right step with #MeToo, affirms Parvathy of Qarib Qarib Singlle

Parvathy
 

New Hyundai Santa Fe coming to India; will rival Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour

Hyundai is likely to bring back the Santa Fe to India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Lion Air crash search finds debris, belongings on seafloor

'We saw belongings such as life jackets, pants, clothes scattered on the seabed,' Syaugi said. 'We believe the fuselage will be around there, we hope that our target can be found.' (Photo: File)

Russia slaps sanctions on Ukraine politicians, businesses

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed the document published on the government's press service that called for Russian assets of 322 Ukrainian citizens and 68 businesses to be frozen. (Photo: AP | File)

Kim Jong-Un to visit Seoul soon, says South Korea President

Moon later suggested that the trip was likely to happen this year, and told lawmakers Thursday that the peninsula was approaching 'the historic starting line' for peace. (Photo: AP | File)

Black box of crashed Lion Air plane found by Indonesia divers: reports

The black box was recovered from among debris in the mud on the sea floor. (Photo: File)

Jamal Khashoggi 'strangled' as he entered consulate: Turkish prosecutor

This is first public confirmation by a Turkish official that Jamal Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered after he entered Saudi Consulate on October 2. (Photo: File | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham