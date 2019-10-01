Pakistan may invite Dr Manmohan Singh to open Kartarpur corridor

Islamabad: If Pakistan’s wishes were horses, then former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh would soon go to the neighbouring country to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.

Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that their government’s decision to invite Dr Singh was taken after high-level consultation and a formal invitation would soon be dispatched. Mr Qureshi said that Sikh pilgrims would also be welcomed for the event to be held on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 12.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the project on November 9, three days before the birth anniversary.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border up to the Darbar Sahib gurdwara, while the other part from the Dera Baba Nanak up to the border is being constructed by India. India is constructing a bridge at the zero point and has urged Pakistan to build a similar bridge on its side for pilgrims.