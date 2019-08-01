World Asia 01 Aug 2019 Video: Wave machine ...
World, Asia

Video: Wave machine malfunction triggers 'tsunami' at China's water park, injures 44

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 1, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Officials at Shuiyun Water Park said that the wave machine malfunctioned, and that the worker operating the machine was not intoxicated.
Some swimmers were launched out of the pool and onto the pavement. One woman was on the ground afterward, knees bloodied. (Photo: Screengrab)
China: A wave machine at a waterpark in northern China went rogue on Sunday, launching a crushing tsunami that injured at least 44 people. Officials at Shuiyun Water Park said that the wave machine malfunctioned, and that the worker operating the machine was not intoxicated, reported Washington Post.

The video of the incident which was shared on social media showed the moment the machine generated the enormous wave, turning a relaxing afternoon at the pool into a bloody nightmare with screaming adults and crying children.

 

Some swimmers were launched out of the pool and onto the pavement. One woman was on the ground afterward, knees bloodied.

The water park is closed and is under investigation.

Location: China, Peking


