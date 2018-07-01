search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, Spain vs Russia: Dzyuba pulls one back for hosts
 
World, Asia

Suicide bombing in Afghanistan kills 12 including Sikhs, Hindus

AP
Published Jul 1, 2018, 7:19 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 7:19 pm IST
Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, said at least 20 others were wounded in the attack.
The attacker targeted the group on its way to the governor's compound. (Representational Image)
 The attacker targeted the group on its way to the governor's compound. (Representational Image)

Kabul: A suicide bomber targeted a group of Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad on Sunday, killing at least 12 people.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, said at least 20 others were wounded in the attack.

 

Khogyani said that shops and number vehicles were on fire as result of the attack in an intersection inside Jalalabad city.

Gen. Ghulam Sanayee Stanekzai, Nangarhar police chief said that the attacker targeted the group on its way to the governor's compound.

They had planned to meet with President Ashraf Ghani, who was visiting the region on Sunday.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are active in the province.

Afghanistan's tiny Sikh and Hindu minority has endured decades of discrimination and hostility, and on today numbers only around 1,000 people.

They have been targeted in the past by Islamic extremists.

In a separate incident, at least 110 people have been hospitalized after drinking from a river in the northern Parwan province, an official said.

Abdul Khalil Farhangi, the head of the main hospital in Charakar, the provincial capital, said it was not clear what caused them to become ill. The symptoms included vomiting and headaches.

Afghanistan's infrastructure has suffered from decades of war, and many rural communities do not have access to electricity or clean, running water.

Tags: suicide bombing, afghan bomb blast, afghan president ashraf ghani, sikhs killed, hindus killed
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook axes its plans of building a drone to deliver internet access

The drone was initially catered into Facebook's Internet.org project, which was aimed to 'connect the whole world'. (Representative Image)
 

LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, Spain vs Russia: Dzyuba pulls one back for hosts

(Photo: AP)
 

A smartphone app can help you choose healthy foods

The FoodSwitch app, developed by researchers from The George Institute for Global Health in Australia and Northwestern University in the US.
 

Qualcomm unveils the QCC3026 SoC for cost-effective wireless earbuds

OPPO has recently announced their first wireless stereo earbuds called – ‘O-Free’ based on the new QCC3026 SoC with Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo, and will also be included with Find X phones.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Indian fan dies in Moscow car crash, body to be sent home

The body will be sent to India after completing all formalities, including an autopsy on Monday, the report added.(Photo: AP)
 

CloudWalker 4K Ready Cloud TV X2 launched

The Android-powered smart TV features in three size variants – 32, 50 and 55-inch.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

3 Afghans beheaded, boys' school torched in suspected IS attack

“They brutally beheaded three attendants and set fire to the school building,” Mohammad Asif Shinwari, spokesman for the education department said. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Japanese entrepreneur's space rocket MOMO-2 fails at blast off

Television footage showed the 10-metre (33-foot) rocket crashing back down to the launch pad seconds after liftoff and bursting into flames. (Photo: AFP)

Afghan president orders troops to resume operations against Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called on the insurgents to agree to full peace talks following a three-day truce during this month’s Eid holiday. (Photo: File/AP)

Iraq executes 13 death row ISIS terrorists to avenge civilian killings

A picture released by the Iraqi justice ministry on June 29, 2018 shows a group of convicted jihadists awaiting execution. (Photo: AFP)

US ends 70 years of military presence in South Korean capital

The new 3,510-acre (1,420-hectare) command, whose construction cost USD 11 billion, is the largest overseas US base. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham