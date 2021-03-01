World Asia 01 Mar 2021 Myanmar's Suu K ...
World, Asia

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to face court after deadly crackdown

AFP
Published Mar 1, 2021, 11:25 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2021, 11:29 am IST
Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to streets regularly over the past month to oppose the coup
Buddhist monks lead an anti-coup protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar on Feb. 27, 2021. 'CRPH' in the placards stand for 'Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw.' (AP)
 Buddhist monks lead an anti-coup protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar on Feb. 27, 2021. 'CRPH' in the placards stand for 'Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw.' (AP)

Yangon: Ousted Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has not been seen since last month's military coup, is due to face court Monday after a deadly weekend crackdown against relentless democracy protests.

Security forces opened fire on unarmed demonstrators in four cities on Sunday, with the UN saying it had credible information at least 18 people had died.

 

One person among a group of protesters crouching behind rubbish bins and other makeshift shields in Yangon, the commercial capital, was shot and had to be dragged away by others, according to video footage filmed by AFP.

"We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in Myanmar and call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protesters," Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN human rights office, said.

AFP independently confirmed eight deaths in Sunday's violence, although there were fears the toll could be much higher.

 

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a reliable monitoring group, estimated that about 30 people have been killed by security forces since the coup on February 1.

Suu Kyi, 75, was detained before dawn on that day, and has not been since in public since.

The military has justified its takeover, ending a decade-long democratic experiment, by making unfounded allegations of widespread fraud in last November's national elections.

Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won the election in a landslide.

The generals have hit Suu Kyi with two charges the international community widely regards as frivolous -- relating to importing walkie talkies and staging a campaign rally during the pandemic.

 

Secret detention

Western powers have repeatedly condemned the generals and imposed sanctions, but the military has responded to the growing pressure at home and abroad by escalating its use of force.

Suu Kyi is reported to be being held in, Nyapyidaw, the isolated capital city that the military built during a previous dictatorship.

Suu Kyi's lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told AFP he had not been able to speak to her ahead of Monday's scheduled court hearing, which is for preliminary matters and where she may appear only via video link.

 

He said he hoped the court would formally approve his status as her defence lawyer.

"It will be very unfair for her... not to grant a lawyer immediately," he told AFP.

The veteran human rights lawyer said the hearing would focus on case management and the timeline for the trial.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to streets regularly over the past month to oppose the coup.

While the military has steadily increased the type of force used to try to contain the uprising, beginning with tear gas and water cannons, the weekend's violence was the biggest escalation.

 

Deadly crackdown

Unarmed protesters faced live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas.

Three men were killed and at least 20 others injured when security forces moved on a rally in the southern coastal hub of Dawei.

Local rescue worker Pyae Zaw Hein said the trio were "shot dead with live rounds", while the injured were hit by rubber bullets.

But on Monday morning, protesters again took to the streets in Dawei.

Hundreds of people were arrested over the weekend with many in Yangon taken to Insein Prison, where many of Myanmar's leading democracy campaigners have served long jail terms under previous dictatorships.

 

At least one journalist documenting Sunday's assaults by security forces was beaten and detained further north in Myitkyina, a city at the headwaters of the Irrawaddy river, according to local outlet The 74 Media.

Another reporter was shot with rubber bullets while covering a protest in the central city of Pyay, their employer said.

Several journalists documenting Saturday's assaults by security forces were detained, including an Associated Press photographer in Yangon.

The United States has been one of the most outspoken critics of the junta, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken again reacted with horror after Sunday's violence.

 

"We condemn the Burmese security forces' abhorrent violence against the people of Burma & will continue to promote accountability for those responsible," Blinken tweeted, using the country's old name.

...
Tags: myanmar military coup, aung san suu kyi, suu kyi to face court, national league for democracy, secret detention, democracy protests
Location: Myanmar, Rangoon [Yangon]


Latest From World

Trump, however, ruled out forming a new party, arguing that such a move will split votes of conservatives, and called on his supporters to unite for defeating the ruling democrats. (AP)

Trump may run for 2024; says we've gone from America first to America last in 1 month

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (L) during a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama and a file photo taken on April 12, 2018 of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman poses at La Moncloa palace in Madrid. (AFP)

US says Saudi crown prince approved Jamal Khashoggi murder but spares him sanctions

Brazil health ministry signed a deal with Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech for the purchase of 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine. (AFP)

Brazil signs COVID-19 vaccine deal with Bharat Biotech

Anti-coup protesters display images of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, February 25, 2021. Social media giant Facebook announced Thursday it was banning all accounts linked to Myanmar's military as well as ads from military-controlled companies in the wake of the army's seizure of power on Feb. 1. (AP)

Facebook bans Myanmar military accounts citing the coup



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

WHO virus probe begins with fieldwork in ground-zero Wuhan

Members of World Health Organization team depart from the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital after a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, January 30, 2021. (AP/Ng Han Guan)

Protests in Indonesia against new jobs law enter third day

A protester tries to hurl a brick towards police trying block protesters from advancing towards the Presidential Palace during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Thousands of enraged students and workers staged rallies across Indonesia on Thursday in opposition to a new law they say will cripple labor rights and harm the environment. (AP)

India gifts another 1 lakh COVID-19 vaccines to Maldives

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hands over 100,000 additional doses of COVID vaccine to Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Health Minister Kerafa Naseem. (PTI)

WHO mission to China fails to find animal source of coronavirus

Marion Koopmans, right, and Peter Ben Embarek, center, both of the World Health Organization team, say farewell to their Chinese counterpart Liang Wannian, left, after a WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference held at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. (AP/Ng Han Guan)

China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers his opening remarks at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing on Monday, February 22, 2021. (AP /Andy Wong)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham