search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

US must realise nuclear button is always on my table: Kim Jong-Un

AFP
Published Jan 1, 2018, 10:16 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 10:16 am IST
In a New Year message, Kim Jong-Un urged North Korea to mass-produce nuclear warheads and missiles.
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said, 'The nuclear button is always on my table. The US must realise this is not blackmail but reality.' (Photo: File | AP)
 North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said, 'The nuclear button is always on my table. The US must realise this is not blackmail but reality.' (Photo: File | AP)

Seoul: Kim Jong-Un urged North Korea to mass-produce nuclear warheads and missiles in a defiant New Year message on Monday suggesting he would continue to accelerate a rogue weapons programme that has stoked international tensions.

Pyongyang dramatically ramped up its efforts to become a nuclear power in 2017, despite a raft of international sanctions and increasingly bellicose rhetoric from the United States.

 

Kim, who said on Monday that he always had a nuclear launch button on his desk, has presided over multiple missile tests in recent months and the North's sixth and most powerful nuclear test -- which it said was a hydrogen bomb – in September.

"We must mass-produce nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles and speed up their deployment," said Kim in his annual address to the nation, reiterating his claims that

North Korea had achieved its goal of becoming a nuclear state.

The North says its weapons programme is designed to be able to target the US mainland and tested increasingly longer-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) throughout 2017.

US President Donald Trump has responded to each test with his own amplified declarations, threatening to "totally destroy" Pyongyang and taunting Kim, saying the North Korean leader was on "a suicide mission".

But far from persuading Kim to give up his nuclear drive, analysts say Trump's tough talk may have prompted the North Korean leader to drive through with his dangerous quest.

"(The North) can cope with any kind of nuclear threats from the US and has a strong nuclear deterrence that is able to prevent the US from playing with fire," Kim said on Monday.

"The nuclear button is always on my table. The US must realise this is not blackmail but reality."

His comments come after a former top US military officer warned that the United States is now closer than it has ever been to a nuclear war with the North, with little hope of a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, said the Trump presidency had helped create "an incredibly dangerous climate", in an interview on ABC's "This Week".

"We're actually closer, in my view, to a nuclear war with North Korea and in that region than we have ever been," he said.

Pyongyang claims it needs nuclear weapons to protect itself from a hostile US and sees American military activities in the region -- such as the joint drills it takes part in with the South -- as a precursor to invasion.

As tensions spiked in the region in recent months, the international community has slapped a range of sanctions on the North aimed at curbing its weapons programme and squeezing the country's leadership.

In December the United Nations Security Council unanimously passed new, US-drafted sanctions to restrict oil supplies vital for the impoverished state.

The third raft of sanctions imposed last year, which the North slammed as an "act of war", also received the backing of China -- the North's sole major ally and economic lifeline.

But the embargoes have shown little sign of dampening Kim's enthusiasm for his weapons drive.

Observers say Washington must open talks with the North to defuse tensions -- but that remains a challenge.

The North has always said it will only deal with the US from a position of equality as a nuclear state.

Washington has long insisted that it will not accept a nuclear-armed North and Pyongyang must embark on a path towards denuclearisation before any talks.

Tags: kim jong-un, kim jong-un new year's message, nuclear button is always on my table says kim jong un, not blackmail but reality: kim jong un to us
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sunburn ushers in New Year with Martin Garrix, Afrojack

Event saw the audience getting in a more euphoric mood when the World No 1 DJ shouted out, “India is like second home to me.”
 

The one where Twitter goes wild that 'Friends' is coming to Netflix

Hit TV show Friends will soon be coming to Netflix. (Photo: Facebook / Friends)
 

5 ways to take your breaks at work

Tips on how to take a much needed break at work. (Photo: Pexels)
 

A frozen Niagara Falls looks like a magical wonderland

Visitors take photographs at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as cold weather continues through much of the province on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Your eating habits reveal your psychopathic tendencies

Those who enjoyed bitter foods and drinks showed more negative personality traits like narcissism, sadism. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team's schedule in 2018

In 2017 Virat Kohli and co registered 37 wins across formats without losing a bilateral series. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

S Korea seizes Panama-flagged ship suspected of transferring oil to N Korea

The ship, KOTI, was seized at Pyeongtaek-Dangjin port. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

18 killed, 13 injured in suicide blast at funeral site in Afghanistan

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar where the Islamic State group has a stronghold. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Pak defends Palestinian envoy's presence at Hafiz Saeed event

Pakistan has also defended JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's participation in the rally held in support of Palestinians. (Photo: Twitter | @PakMNAOfficial)

Won't give up nukes until US stops 'blackmail and war drills': N Korea

North Korea often lashes out at the annual military drills between the United States and South Korea, which the allies describe as defensive in nature. (Photo: AP)

Year ender 2017: How Earth fared – natural disasters, their cost, losses

2017 has been a crippling year in so far as natural calamities are concerned, snowballing the earth into -- albeit gradual -- decay, in the form of floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham