Apple secures worldwide rights for Mount Everest drama 'Tenzing' starring Willem Dafoe, Tom Hiddleston

Washington [US]: Apple has made a significant acquisition in the world of cinema, securing the global rights to Mount Everest climbing drama 'Tenzing'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film, which boasts a star-studded cast including Willem Dafoe and Tom Hiddleston, tells the remarkable true story of Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, who famously led the first climbers to the summit of Mount Everest in 1953.

This exciting project was one of the hottest properties at the Cannes film market, garnering attention and ultimately being snapped up by Apple.

The package not only features A-list talent in front of the camera but also boasts an impressive crew behind the scenes.

Directed by Jennifer Peedom, known for her acclaimed documentaries 'Sherpa' and 'Mountain', 'Tenzing' promises to delve deep into the legacy of Tenzing Norgay and the Sherpa community.

Peedom's close relationship with the Tenzing family adds a personal touch to the film, ensuring an authentic portrayal of this historic event.

In 'Tenzing', Willem Dafoe takes on the role of English expedition leader Colonel John Hunt, while Tom Hiddleston portrays New Zealander Edmund Hillary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The casting for the pivotal role of Tenzing Norgay is currently underway, with anticipation building to see who will bring this iconic figure to life on the big screen.

Behind the screenplay is Luke Davies, best known for his work on the critically acclaimed film 'Lion'.

The production is helmed by See-Saw Films, with producers Liz Watts, Emile Sherman, and Iain Canning leading the charge.

Their partnership with Apple, following their collaboration on the series 'Slow Horses', ensures that 'Tenzing' will receive the attention and resources needed to do justice to its compelling story.

Joining the production as executive producers are Simon Gillis, David Michod, and Norbu Tenzing, the son of Tenzing Norgay himself.

Their involvement underscores the commitment to authenticity and respect for the legacy of Tenzing Norgay and his historic achievement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal for 'Tenzing' was negotiated by UTA Independent Film Group and Cross City Films.