Any Leader Appointed by Iran Regime a Target for Elimination: Israel

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday warned that any leader appointed by the Iranian regime to replace Ali Khamenei will be a "target for elimination,"

Israel Katz made the statement on X.

“Every leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue and lead the plan to destroy Israel, to threaten the United States and the free world and the countries of the region, and to suppress the Iranian people — will be a target for elimination,” he wrote.

Israel targeted a building Tuesday associated with Iran’s Assembly of Experts, which will select the new supreme leader.

Israel killed the 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a strike Saturday that started the war.