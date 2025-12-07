Andhra Pradesh India’s Brand Ambassador of Speed: Lokesh in Dallas

Vijayawada: AP education and IT minister N. Lokesh, addressing thousands of Telugu NRIs at the Curtis Culwell Centre in Dallas of the USA on Sunday, declared Andhra Pradesh as India’s “Brand Ambassador of Speed” owing to executing all plans rapidly with no slack.

In this context, Lokesh showcased the state’s plans to generate two million jobs in the next five years. He attributed AP’s speedy progress to the double-engine governance with support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the formidable leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh.

The minister highlighted the state’s decentralised growth strategy of bringing about sectoral transformation in the eight major zones of AP, including through automotive projects in Anantapur, renewable energy in Kurnool, electronics manufacturing in Chittoor and Kadapa, solar and diversified industries in Nellore, CBG and green fuels in Prakasam, quantum tech and capital projects in Krishna and Guntur, aquaculture and agro exports in Godavari districts, and information technology, pharma, medical devices and Arcelor Mittal steel in north Andhra region.

Lokesh asserted that all these will fulfil the NDA government’s primary mission of generating two million jobs in five years. In this regard, he declared that in the last 17 months, AP government has secured ₹20 lakh crore in investments in projects that are ready for grounding and would generate 16 lakh jobs.

The minister expressed confidence that there will be sustained development in Andhra Pradesh with no breakups, no misfire or crossfire, as the NDA will govern AP for at least 15 years uninterruptedly.

He announced that from next year, the state’s “Kallaku Rekkalu” initiative will support Telugu students pursuing education overseas, while the government’s AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT) would protect every Telugu family abroad during any crisis, whether social, financial or legal.

Lokesh called upon AP youth to become entrepreneurs, pointing out: “The world values Telugu talent. We must become job creators and not job seekers.” He said the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and emerging tech parks in AP would be strong platforms for the diaspora’s entrepreneurial ventures.

The minister recalled how a large number of Telugu people in the US came out in support when TDP president Chandrababu Naidu had been illegally arrested, “You are not NRIs, you are MRIs, which means the Most Reliable Indians,” he declared.

He appreciated the diaspora for helping the NDA alliance achieve a historic mandate of 164 out of 175 seats in the 2024 Assembly elections. “You have ensured a turnaround. When the previous YSR Congress regime said ‘Why Not 175?’ you and Telugu people responded with ‘Why Not 11?”

At the Dallas event, Lokesh condemned the previous regime for insulting women and his mother in the Assembly. However, he said, ‘We hold no vendetta. But those who humiliated women will not escape the law.’ He underlined that the NDA government will uphold dignity and accountability, while driving its agenda of development.