World Will Be Safe If Iran's Clerics No Longer Have Access To Weapons: Rubio

Washington DC: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has once again justified the joint US-Israel attack on Iran, stating that the world would be a safer place once radical elements are denied access to weapons of mass destruction.

“Iran is run by lunatics, religious fanatic lunatics. They have an ambition to have nuclear weapons. They intend to develop those nuclear weapons behind a program of missiles and drones and terrorism that the world will not be able to touch them for fear of those things. And this is the weakest they've ever been. Now is the time to go after them,” Rubio said.

“The President made the decision to go after them, take away their missiles, take away their navy, take away their drones, take away their ability to make those things, so that they can never have a nuclear weapon. That's why the President made this decision. It was the right decision and the world will be a safer place when these radical clerics no longer have access to these weapons,” he added.

Rubio echoed US President Donald Trump, who described the Iranian regime as “crazy people” who would have used a nuclear weapon if they had access to one.

“If we didn't do what we're doing right now, you would've had a nuclear war and they would've taken out many countries because you know what? They're sick people. They're mentally ill, sick people. They're angry. They're crazy. They're sick. These people are crazy — and if they had a nuclear weapon, they would've used it,” Trump said during a news conference on Tuesday night (local time).

Senator Lindsey Graham, a key supporter of Trump, also backed the action against Iran.

“Roadside bombs coming out of Iran have maimed and killed hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans. They mean it when they say ‘death to America.’ I'm glad we didn't let it go further. I'm glad we didn't let them build more missiles,” he said.

Speaker Mike Johnson said the threat from Iran and its potential nuclear capabilities was “clear and present.”

“Iran was building ballistic missiles at a speed and scale exceeding the ability of our regional allies to respond, creating an imminent, serious threat and giving the regime cover to continue their nuclear ambitions,” he said.

Meanwhile, US Central Command Chief Admiral Brad Cooper said that US and Israeli air forces were dominating the skies, with one-way attack drones achieving significant results.

“US Air Forces are doing what they do best: executing a high volume of air strikes right into Iran. Operationally, the two most powerful air forces in the world, the US and Israel, are dominating the skies over the world's largest state sponsor of terror. Also, for the first time, US Central Command's drone task force, called Task Force Scorpion Strike, launched countless one-way attack drones, achieving massive effects. Our military objectives are crystal clear, and our people are executing an immensely complex and historic mission with relentless lethality, conviction, and professionalism. And we've just begun. But I have the utmost confidence that we, alongside our partners, will absolutely achieve our military objectives,” he said.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following US and Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with other key figures. In retaliation, Tehran has launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases and Israeli assets across the region.