Who is Ashley Tellis, US Expert Arrested Over Secret Data

The arrest of Ashley J. Tellis — a renowned Indian-American foreign policy expert — on charges of unlawfully retaining classified national defence information has sent shockwaves through Washington’s strategic and diplomatic circles.

Born in Mumbai and educated at the University of Chicago, Tellis, 64, is widely regarded as one of the most influential voices on India–US relations. A naturalised American citizen, he has been a key figure in shaping US policy towards Asia and South Asia for over two decades.

Tellis currently serves as an unpaid senior adviser to the US State Department and works as a contractor in the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment, where he holds top-secret security clearance. He is also a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, one of Washington’s leading think tanks.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI in a Virginia district court, Tellis was charged with illegally possessing national defence information. The case follows a court-approved search of his home, during which federal agents reportedly recovered over 1,000 pages of top-secret and secret documents.

The affidavit also claims Tellis had met Chinese officials multiple times over the past four years. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The news has sparked disbelief across Washington’s policy community, where Tellis has long been respected for his scholarship, mentorship, and diplomatic acumen.

Over the years, Tellis became a sought-after voice in Washington’s foreign policy establishment, advising the US government on defence, nuclear strategy, and Asia-Pacific affairs. He has authored several influential books and essays on American grand strategy, South Asian security, and India’s rise as a global power.