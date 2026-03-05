White House Says Iran Absolutely Crushed Under Op Epic Fury

Washington DC: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the White House said the “rogue Iranian terrorist” regime is being “absolutely crushed” under Operation Epic Fury, as President Donald Trump set clear objectives to dismantle Tehran’s missile industry and destroy its navy.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that at the beginning of Operation Epic Fury, Trump outlined goals to destroy Iran’s ballistic missiles, raze its missile industry and annihilate the Iranian navy.

She stated that the US had destroyed more than 20 Iranian ships so far, including its top submarine on Tuesday night, claiming there was no Iranian vessel currently operating in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz or the Gulf of Oman. She added that the operation would prevent Iran’s proxies from destabilising the region or attacking US forces.

Leavitt further said the US expected to achieve complete dominance over Iranian airspace in the coming hours, asserting that the mission would ensure Iran could never obtain a nuclear weapon.

Calling the Iranian leadership a “rogue terrorist regime,” she said 47 years of tolerating what she described as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism were over. She also referred to the 1979 seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran, when 66 Americans were taken hostage following Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

Criticising previous administrations, she accused former President Barack Obama of signing “naive deals” that she claimed put Iran on a path toward developing nuclear weapons. She said Trump was holding Iran accountable and permanently extinguishing its nuclear ambitions.

Leavitt praised Trump’s leadership, saying he faced a choice between striking first or waiting for Iran to attack US personnel and assets in the region, adding that inaction was unacceptable to him as commander-in-chief.

She also extended condolences to the families of six US military service members killed during Operation Epic Fury, describing them as heroes whose sacrifice would not be forgotten.

Providing an update on evacuations, Leavitt said more than 17,500 Americans had safely returned home from the Middle East since the launch of the operation, with over 8,500 returning on Tuesday alone. She urged US citizens in the region to register with the State Department for assistance.

On oil prices and the economy, she said markets remained stable following steps announced by Trump to safeguard global energy flows. She added that the US energy industry would benefit, claiming Iran would no longer control the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for around 20 per cent of global oil supply.

Trump earlier announced that the United States would take immediate steps to safeguard maritime trade in the Gulf region, including offering political risk insurance and potentially deploying naval escorts through the Strait of Hormuz. He said he had directed the United States Development Finance Corporation to provide guarantees to protect maritime trade and energy shipments.

Leavitt also highlighted Level 4 travel advisories issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio for several countries in the region and urged Americans still there to register for evacuation assistance.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its sixth day following the February 28 US and Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other key figures. Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases in Gulf nations and Israeli assets across the region.