White House consulted before Israeli attacks on Hamas

AP
18 March 2025 9:57 AM IST

Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington (AP)
Washington: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says the "Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight."

"As President Trump has made it clear, Hamas, the Houthis, Iran "all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel, but also the United States of America" will see a price to pay: All hell will break lose," Leavitt continued, speaking to Fox News on Monday evening.

Leavitt is one of three administration officials who face a lawsuit from The Associated Press on First- and Fifth-Amendment grounds.

The AP says the three are punishing the news agency for editorial decisions they oppose. The White House says the AP is not following an executive order to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.


( Source : AP )
