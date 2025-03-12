 Top
US Vice President JD Vance May Visit India Later This Month

This visit follows his first overseas trip to France and Germany in February

U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrives for a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol (AFP)
Washington: US Vice President JD Vance is likelyset to visit India later this month, marking his second international trip since taking office. According to a report by Politico, Vance will be accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance.

This visit follows his first overseas trip to France and Germany in February, where he made his global debut as vice president. During the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Vance delivered a strong speech criticizing European policies on illegal migration, religious freedoms, and electoral integrity.

In Paris, Vance and his family met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, engaging in discussions on key areas of cooperation. Their talks included the United States’ support for India’s energy diversification efforts, particularly in advancing clean and reliable nuclear technology.

Further details of Vance’s India visit, including his official itinerary and meetings, are yet to be disclosed.
