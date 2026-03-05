LIVE: US Senate Backs Trump’s Iran Strikes

Washington DC: The US Senate has voted down a War Powers resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s military action, ‘Operation Epic Fury’, against Iran. The measure failed 47-53, largely along party lines, Fox News reported.

Senate Republicans on Wednesday (local time) closed ranks behind Trump, delivering him a key political victory by defeating the Democrat-led resolution. The move sought to rein in his military actions in Iran amid lingering questions over America’s involvement in the Middle East.

The resolution was introduced by Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, following speculation that some Republicans might cross party lines. The administration lobbied strongly in support of Operation Epic Fury, holding several briefings with Congress to present its case, according to Fox News.

Only Senator Rand Paul voted in favour of the resolution among Republicans, while Senator Jon Fetterman was the lone Democrat to back a move that helped Republicans defeat the measure.

Democrats argued that Trump’s actions bypassed Congress’ constitutional authority to authorise military force and lacked a clear long-term strategy. “It’s time for the president to keep promises, not break them,” Kaine said ahead of the vote.

Senator Chris Murphy criticised the administration for refusing to rule out deploying ground troops to Iran, warning the conflict could expand beyond air and naval operations.

Senator Josh Hawley said he would oppose the resolution, stating that committing ground troops would require immediate congressional authorisation but that such a move did not appear imminent.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer argued that the administration’s shifting positions signalled a lack of clear strategy.

Republicans defended the President’s actions as falling within his constitutional authority as commander in chief. Senator Lindsey Graham called the War Powers Act an “unconstitutional shift of authority” from the President, while Senator Markwayne Mullin said, “We don’t need 535 commanders in chief.”

The Senate also held briefings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan “Raizin” Caine and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ahead of the vote.

A Fox News national survey found American voters evenly divided over the US military action against Iran. While 61 per cent of registered voters view Iran as a real national security threat, support for the strikes — launched jointly with Israel under Operation Epic Fury — is split 50-50.

The conflict has entered its sixth day following the February 28 US and Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other key figures. Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases in Gulf nations and Israeli assets across the region.