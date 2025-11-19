 Top
Home » World » America

US Senate Approves Bill to Release Epstein Files

America
19 Nov 2025 6:18 AM IST

The upper chamber of Congress agreed by unanimous consent to consider the bill passe

US Senate Approves Bill to Release Epstein Files
x
US congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez (C), Democrat of New Mexico, celebrates with victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after announcing to attendees of a candlelight vigil, that the US Senate passed the "Epstein Files Transparency Act" in Washington, DC (AFP)

WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Tuesday approved a House-passed bill ordering the release of federal files on Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier whose extensive alleged sex trafficking network fueled one of the country's most incendiary scandals.

The upper chamber of Congress agreed by unanimous consent -- meaning no vote was required -- to consider the bill passed when it arrives from the House and to send it without debate to President Donald Trump, who has pledged to sign it into law.


( Source : AFP )
US news us senate Epstein scandal impact Epstein files 
United States 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X