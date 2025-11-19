US Senate Approves Bill to Release Epstein Files

WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Tuesday approved a House-passed bill ordering the release of federal files on Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier whose extensive alleged sex trafficking network fueled one of the country's most incendiary scandals.

The upper chamber of Congress agreed by unanimous consent -- meaning no vote was required -- to consider the bill passed when it arrives from the House and to send it without debate to President Donald Trump, who has pledged to sign it into law.



