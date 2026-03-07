Trump Says Iran Will Be Hit Very Hard

Doral (US) : US President Donald Trump warned in a social media post on Saturday that more Iranian officials would become targets in the war, writing: "Today Iran will be hit very hard!"

Trump made the comments on his Truth Social website, noting an apology by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier in the day to neighbouring nations over Tehran's attacks.

"Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran's bad behaviour, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time," Trump wrote, without elaborating.