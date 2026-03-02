US Deploys B-2 Bombers, Suicide Drones, Anthropic AI in Iran Strikes

Washington DC: The United States deployed an array of advanced weapons during strikes on Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday, including artificial intelligence services from Anthropic, according to a report by Reuters.

Citing a source familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that the Pentagon used Anthropic’s AI services, including its Claude tools, during the attack. However, it could not determine how the tools were used in the war effort. The Pentagon and Anthropic did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The reported use of Anthropic comes shortly after the US had declared it a supply chain risk and a potential threat to national security.

According to Reuters, the United States deployed B-2 stealth bombers from the US to strike hardened, underground Iranian missile facilities using 2,000-pound bombs. Washington had previously deployed the B-2 bombers during strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June last year.

The report also stated that the US military used suicide drones resembling the new LUCAS (Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System), manufactured by Phoenix, Arizona-based Spektreworks. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

In a first, US Central Command (CENTCOM) also used one-way attack drones modelled after Iran’s Shahed drones, the Pentagon said.

US Central Command released photographs and video footage showing F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets being used in the strikes on Iran. On Monday morning, CENTCOM shared additional visuals on X from Operation Epic Fury, noting that “strikes continue.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force stated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to target what it described as assets of the Iranian regime in waves of extensive attacks across Iran. It said that guided by Military Intelligence, it had launched another wave of strikes targeting regime assets in central Tehran.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media confirmed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the US–Israel strikes, along with members of his family.