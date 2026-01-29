US Cyber Chief Flagged for Uploading Sensitive Files to Public ChatGPT

Washington, DC: The interim head of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) uploaded sensitive contracting files into a public version of ChatGPT last summer, triggering automated security alerts designed to prevent the disclosure of government material, Politico reported, citing four Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials familiar with the matter.

According to Politico, the incident involved acting CISA director Madhu Gottumukkala, who sought special approval from the agency's Office of the Chief Information Officer to use ChatGPT shortly after joining CISA in May, at a time when the tool remained blocked for most DHS employees.

Although none of the documents were classified, officials said the material included contracting files marked “for official use only”, a designation applied to sensitive government information not intended for public release.

Cybersecurity monitoring systems later detected the uploads in August, with multiple alerts recorded during the first week alone, Politico reported. Following the detection, senior DHS leadership initiated an internal review to assess whether the disclosures had compromised government security, though the outcome of that review remains unclear.

After the activity was flagged, Gottumukkala met senior DHS leaders to review what had been uploaded. Politico reported that then-acting DHS general counsel Joseph Mazzara and DHS chief information officer Antoine McCord participated in evaluating potential risks to the department. Gottumukkala also held meetings in August with CISA CIO Robert Costello and chief counsel Spencer Fisher regarding the incident and the proper handling of sensitive material.

In response to the episode, CISA Director of Public Affairs Marci McCarthy said in a statement emailed to Politico that Gottumukkala “was granted permission to use ChatGPT with DHS controls in place”, adding that “this use was short-term and limited”. She also said the agency remained committed to “harnessing AI and other cutting-edge technologies” in line with former President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at boosting US leadership in artificial intelligence.

McCarthy further stated that Gottumukkala last used ChatGPT in mid-July 2025 under an authorised temporary exception, adding that CISA’s security posture continues to block access to ChatGPT by default unless an exception is granted.

Politico reported that information entered into the public version of ChatGPT is shared with OpenAI and may be used to help generate responses for other users. By contrast, AI tools approved for DHS staff, including the agency’s internal chatbot DHSChat, are designed to prevent data from leaving federal systems.

One official told Politico, “Gottumukkala forced CISA’s hand into making them give him ChatGPT, and then he abused it.” Federal employees receive training on handling sensitive material, and DHS policy requires investigations into the “cause and effect” of any exposure of official-use documents, including whether disciplinary action is warranted.

Gottumukkala, currently the most senior political official at CISA, has led the agency in an acting role since May following his appointment by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Politico noted that Donald Trump’s nominee to permanently lead CISA, Sean Plankey, remains stalled after his confirmation was blocked last year.

The report added that Gottumukkala’s tenure has been marked by controversy. Earlier this summer, at least six career employees were placed on leave following an “unsanctioned” counterintelligence polygraph he requested. During Congressional testimony last week, Gottumukkala told Rep. Bennie Thompson that he did not “accept the premise of that characterization.”

Separately, Politico reported that Gottumukkala attempted to remove Costello from his post last week, a move that was halted after intervention by other political appointees at the agency.