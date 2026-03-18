US Counterterror Chief Resigns Over Iran War as Israel Claims Killing of Iran's De Facto Leader

Washington, Tel Aviv: Delivering a serious blow to US President Donald Trump’s attempts to project Iran as a serious threat to his country, the US National Counterterrorism Centre director Joe Kent on Tuesday announced his resignation, stating that he cannot in good conscience support the war in Iran.

In his post on social media, Kent said, “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Kent is a former political candidate with connections to right-wing extremists, and was confirmed to his post last July on a 52-44 vote. As head of the NCC, Kent was in charge of an agency tasked with analysing and detecting terrorist threats.

Before entering President Trump's administration, Kent ran two unsuccessful campaigns for Congress in Washington state. He also served in the military, seeing 11 deployments as a Green Beret, followed by work at the CIA.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said that it had killed Iranian defence minister Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and Iran’s de facto leader after airstrikes killed the upper echelons of Iran’s government and military. Israel also said that Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards, who quelled recent demonstrations in the country.

Dubai, a major transit hub for international travel, briefly shut its airspace as the military said it was responding to incoming missile and drone threats around the city, and a man was killed by the debris of a missile intercepted over Abu Dhabi. He is the eighth person to die in the UAE since the start of the war, authorities said.