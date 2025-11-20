Washington, DC: The United States has approved the sale of the FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank guided missile system and M982A1 Excalibur precision-guided artillery projectiles to India, with an estimated value of USD 47.1 million.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced the sale in a notification, stating that the US State Department has cleared USD 93 million worth of military equipment for India. The package includes 100 Javelin missiles, one fly-to-buy round, 25 command-launch units, training aids, simulation rounds, spare parts and full lifecycle support.

Additionally, the sale includes up to 216 Excalibur rounds valued at USD 47.1 million. The agency has provided the required certification notifying the US Congress of the proposed transaction.

The package also covers a range of non-Major Defence Equipment (non-MDE) items, including Portable Electronic Fire Control Systems (PEFCS) with Improved Platform Integration Kit (iPIK), primers, propellant charges, US Government technical assistance, technical data, repair and return services, and other logistics and program support.

According to the DSCA, the proposed sale will support US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening the US–India strategic partnership and enhancing the security of a major defence partner in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia.

The agency added that the sale will improve India’s ability to meet current and future threats by providing precision strike capability to its brigades. It emphasised that India will have no difficulty integrating the equipment into its armed forces.

The DSCA also clarified that the sale will not alter the military balance in the region. The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, based in Arlington, Virginia.

No offset agreement has been proposed at this stage, and any such arrangement will be determined during negotiations between India and the contractor. Implementing the sale will not require additional US government or contractor personnel to be stationed in India.

The agency confirmed that the transaction will not negatively affect US defence readiness.