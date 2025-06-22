US B-2 Bombers Involved In Iran Strikes
Israel has been pounding Iran with airstrikes for the last two weeks and now, the US has targeted Iran
WASHINGTON: U.S. B-2 bombers were involved in strikes on Iran's nuclear sites announced by President Donald Trump on Saturday, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Reuters had reported earlier on Saturday the movement of B-2 bombers, which can be equipped to carry massive bombs that experts say would be ideal to strike the sites.
( Source : Reuters )
Next Story