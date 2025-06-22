 Top
US B-2 Bombers Involved In Iran Strikes

22 Jun 2025 8:13 AM IST

Israel has been pounding Iran with airstrikes for the last two weeks and now, the US has targeted Iran

Reuters had reported earlier on Saturday the movement of B-2 bombers, which can be equipped to carry massive bombs that experts say would be ideal to strike the sites. — Internet

WASHINGTON: U.S. B-2 bombers were involved in strikes on Iran's nuclear sites announced by President Donald Trump on Saturday, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters had reported earlier on Saturday the movement of B-2 bombers, which can be equipped to carry massive bombs that experts say would be ideal to strike the sites.

