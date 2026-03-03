US Asks Americans to Leave Over 12 Middle East Countries Amid Iran War

Washington DC: The United States has issued an urgent advisory asking American citizens to “depart now” from more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries due to “serious safety risks,” as tensions escalate following coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes against US allies in the Gulf.

Sharing a video message on X, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged American citizens to immediately leave several Middle Eastern countries, citing significant security concerns.

“To all American citizens in the Middle East: your safety and security is our number one priority. Sign up to receive STEP alerts at http://step.state.gov. Get information at @TravelGov and you can call the department 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444,” Rubio wrote.

In a separate post on X, Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said the United States Department of State was urging Americans to leave immediately.

“The @SecRubio @StateDept urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks. Americans who need State Department assistance arranging to depart via commercial means, CALL US 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and +1-888-407-4747 (from the U.S. and Canada). ENROLL in http://step.state.gov to get the latest security updates from the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate,” the post read.

The advisory, updated on March 2 at 4 pm EST, applies to Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Meanwhile, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that six US service members have been killed in action amid ongoing hostilities in the Middle East following Iran’s initial attacks in the region.

In a post on X, CENTCOM stated:

“TAMPA, Fla. – As of 4 pm ET, March 2, six U.S. service members have been killed in action. U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted-for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran’s initial attacks in the region. Major combat operations continue. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.”

The developments come against the backdrop of coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites and key regime infrastructure.

The strikes reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with four senior military and security officials. Large explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting US assets and allied nations across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, further widening the conflict and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the United States would continue its military operations against Iran to “eliminate the regime’s missile capabilities,” curb its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism.