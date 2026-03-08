Two Detained as Attempted Bomb Attack Targets Mamdani's Residence

New York: The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has identified two suspects following an attempted bomb attack outside Gracie Mansion, the residence of Zohran Mamdani, reported CNN.

A video posted by independent newswire agency Freedomnews captured the moment one suspect passed a device to another shortly before an arrest was made outside the mansion.

According to police, the recovered device consisted of a jar wrapped in black tape filled with nuts, bolts, screws and a fuse.

The arrests were part of a broader police intervention in which six individuals were detained following a chaotic confrontation between rival protest groups at the official residence.

The violence erupted as an anti-Islam demonstration organised by right-wing influencer Jake Lang clashed with a larger counter-protest during the holy month of Ramadan, leading to the ignition and deployment of two “suspicious” devices, CNN reported.

Jessica S Tisch, Commissioner of the NYPD, confirmed that the items—described as slightly smaller than a football—are currently being analysed to determine whether they were functional improvised explosive devices or hoaxes.

Detailing the incident during a press conference, Tisch said witnesses reported flames and smoke as one device travelled through the air before striking a barrier and extinguishing itself a few feet from police officers.

According to CNN, investigators are still examining whether the devices contained “energetic material” to determine the level of threat posed to those present.

The escalation reportedly began shortly after midday when a participant from the anti-Islam group allegedly used pepper spray against counter-protesters.

About 20 minutes later, an 18-year-old counter-protester allegedly lit and threw an ignited device toward the protest area, which landed on a crosswalk.

Following the initial throw, the same suspect reportedly ran to a 19-year-old associate to retrieve a second device. He lit the second object before dropping it on the street as officers moved in to secure the area. Both men were among the six taken into custody.

In the aftermath, CNN reported that Mayor Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, were safe.

A spokesperson for the mayor described the Lang-organised gathering as “despicable and Islamophobic,” adding that the incident was “a stark reminder of the threats they both face regularly.”

Meanwhile, Kathy Hochul confirmed she had been briefed on the situation, stating that while the state respects the right to peaceful protest, there is “zero tolerance for hate or violence.”

Police also clarified that there is currently no indication the incident is linked to ongoing international conflicts.