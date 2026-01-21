Trump’s Plane En Route to WEF Davos Makes U-Turn After Tech Snag

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump’s plane, Air Force One, had to return to Joint Base Andrews shortly after takeoff after the crew detected a technical snag. Trump was en route to Davos, Switzerland, where he is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026.

“After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland,” the Official White House Rapid Response Team said in a post on X.

The issue was identified soon after takeoff, with the aircraft developing what officials described as a “minor electrical issue.”

AIR FORCE ONE (VC-25A) enroute to WEF 26 is turning around back to Andrews AFB for unknown reasons. Audio via @liveatc and tracking via @ADSBex pic.twitter.com/W8HuK1KVgA

US President Donald Trump was to travel to Switzerland aboard Air Force One to attend the World Economic Forum when the aircraft suffered the technical glitch on Tuesday (local time).

Since the inception of the modern Air Force One fleet, Boeing has delivered aircraft specifically tailored to support the mission of the President of the United States. According to Boeing’s website, its aircraft have transported US presidents since 1943, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first commander-in-chief to fly in an airplane—a Boeing 314 Clipper flying boat known as the Dixie Clipper.

From the current VC-25A (747-200) to the next-generation VC-25B (747-800), Boeing 747 aircraft emblazoned with the presidential seal and the words “United States of America” remain among the most recognisable symbols of the US presidency, continuing the tradition of Air Force One as the iconic call sign when the president is aboard.

Trump’s visit to Davos comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions, with an urgent intervention expected following days of sharp rhetoric directed at US allies in the European Union over Greenland.

Meanwhile, top European officials are planning to use this week’s annual summit as a staging ground to avert a potential crisis that has put the continent on edge, according to CNN.

The report added that even some individuals within Trump’s inner circle have privately expressed misgivings over the president’s rhetoric and are seeking an off-ramp to de-escalate tensions.