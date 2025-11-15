Trump: Will Sue BBC for up to $5 Bn Over Video Edit

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: US President Donald Trump said Friday he would sue the BBC for between $1 billion and $5 billion, after the British broadcaster apologized for a misleading edit of one of his speeches but said it would not pay damages.

"We'll sue them for anywhere between a billion and five billion dollars, probably some time next week. I think I have to do it. They've even admitted that they cheated," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump's lawyers sent the BBC a letter Monday accusing it of defaming the president with the video of the speech before the 2021 US Capitol riot and giving it until Friday to say sorry and pay compensation.