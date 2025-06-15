 Top
Trump warns Tehran not to target US

DC Correspondent
15 Jun 2025 3:46 PM IST

If we are attacked in any way, shape, or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.

Donald Trump

Washington, Jun 15: President Donald Trump said the US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran and warned Tehran against targeting US interests in retaliation.

If we are attacked in any way, shape, or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!! Trump wrote on Truth Social late Saturday.


DC Correspondent
DC Correspondent

