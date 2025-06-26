Trump Terms Mamdani 100% Communist Lunatic

US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on 33-year-old Zohran Mamdani, a self-declared Democratic socialist, after finding him on the cusp of a stunning victory Wednesday in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary -- pummeling his scandal-scarred establishment rival in a race seen as a fight for the future of the Democratic Party.

The fact Mamdani speaks out for Palestinians and has accused Israel of "genocide" also makes him a prime target for Trump.

Results were not yet final, but Mamdani -- who is just 33 and would become the city's first Muslim mayor -- had such a commanding lead that his biggest rival, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, conceded defeat overnight.

Mamdani's success was seen as a rebuke to Democratic centrists who backed the powerful Cuomo, as the party flails nationally in search of a way to counter Republican President Donald Trump's hard-right movement.

The Ugandan-born state assemblyman was behind Cuomo in polls until near the end, surging on a message of lower rents, free daycare and other populist ideas in the notoriously expensive metropolis.

Commenting on the primary result in his former hometown, Trump lashed out at Mamdani as "a 100% Communist Lunatic," adding that Democrats had "crossed the line" by choosing him.

The top two Democrats in Congress, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries -- both from New York -- separately applauded Mamdani's victory, but did not explicitly endorse him.

"Tonight we made history," Mamdani said in a victory speech to supporters.

On Wednesday he suggested his campaign and shock upset could serve as a model for the future for Democrats.

"It has been tempting, I think, for some to claim as if the party has gone too left, when in fact what has occurred for far too long is the abandonment of the same working-class voters who then abandoned this party," he told public radio WNNY.

Cuomo, a 67-year-old political veteran vying to rebound from a sexual harassment scandal, said he called his rival to concede.

Mamdani had taken 43 percent of the vote with 95 percent of ballots counted, according to city officials. Cuomo was at around 36 percent and appeared to have no chance to catch his rival.

However, the contest is ranked-choice, with voters asked to select five candidates in order of preference.

When no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote outright, election officials start the time-consuming process of eliminating the lowest-ranking candidates and retabulating.

For political scientist Lincoln Mitchell, the vote was "a clear referendum on the future of the Democratic Party."