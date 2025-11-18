Trump to Finalise F-35 Fighter Jet Deal With Saudi Arabia

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will approve the sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, as the kingdom's de facto ruler prepares for his first White House visit in more than seven years.

Saudi flags were displayed outside the White House ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's arrival for talks this week focused on strengthening economic and defence cooperation between the two nations.

When asked by reporters whether he would proceed with the sale of advanced warplanes, Trump replied: "We will be doing that."

The visit, scheduled for Tuesday, will feature elaborate ceremonial elements including a welcome with military bands, cannon salutes and horses, followed by bilateral discussions in the Oval Office and a black-tie dinner.

Though not designated as a formal state visit, the programme includes a major investment forum examining cooperation on green technology, digital infrastructure, biotechnology and defence.

Trump said last week he hopes to discuss the possibility of Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords, the US-brokered normalisation agreements between Israel and several Arab nations.

"The Abraham Accords will be a part we're going to be discussing," Trump told reporters on Friday. "I hope that Saudi Arabia will be joining the Abraham Accords fairly soon."

The two leaders are expected to sign multiple economic and defence agreements during the visit, focusing on technology and business partnerships.

Crown Prince Mohammed, 39, serves as the powerful understudy to his 89-year-old father, King Salman, and is widely regarded as Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler. He manages nearly all daily affairs of state and frequently represents the kingdom at international summits.

His last White House visit was in 2018, just months before the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi government, at the kingdom's consulate in Turkey.

Trump most recently met the crown prince during a visit to Riyadh in May, the first foreign trip of his second term. He received a lavish welcome featuring a fighter jet escort, an honour guard with golden swords and Arabian horses flanking his motorcade.