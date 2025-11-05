Trump Blames Election Losses on Govt Shutdown
President Donald Trump reacted to Republican losses in off-year elections across the United States
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump reacted to Republican losses in off-year elections across the United States on Tuesday night, citing unspecified pollsters who attributed the loss to the ongoing government shutdown and Trump not leading the ballot.
"'TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
( Source : AFP )
