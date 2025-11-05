 Top
Home » World » America

Trump Blames Election Losses on Govt Shutdown

America
5 Nov 2025 9:39 AM IST

President Donald Trump reacted to Republican losses in off-year elections across the United States

Trump Blames Election Losses on Govt Shutdown
x
US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump reacted to Republican losses in off-year elections across the United States on Tuesday night, citing unspecified pollsters who attributed the loss to the ongoing government shutdown and Trump not leading the ballot.

"'TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.


( Source : AFP )
US government shutdown Trump administration New York City mayoral election mayoral election us republicans 
United States 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X