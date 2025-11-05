Trump Strong on India-US Ties: White House

Washington, DC: The White House reaffirmed President Donald Trump’s commitment to strengthening India-US relations, describing the partnership as one the US President feels “very strongly” about, even as tensions linger over trade tariffs and oil imports from Russia.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The President is positive and feels very strongly about the India-US relationship. A few weeks ago, he spoke to the Prime Minister directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian-American officials here at the White House.”

She added that the US has “a great Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor,” and confirmed that Trump’s trade team is engaged in “very serious discussions” with New Delhi. “I know the President has great respect for Prime Minister Modi and they speak pretty frequently,” she said.

Leavitt’s remarks come days after Trump claimed that India had significantly reduced its purchase of Russian oil, calling New Delhi “very good” on the issue during his recent five-day Asia tour. His comments marked another in a series of statements since mid-October asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him India would curb or halt crude imports from Moscow.

Trump’s claims come in the context of his administration’s push to economically isolate Russia through sanctions and energy restrictions amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a response to Trump’s comments, reiterating that the country’s energy sourcing decisions are based on national interests and consumer welfare.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective.”

He added that India’s energy policy focuses on ensuring stable prices and secured supplies through diversified sourcing. “Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing,” Jaiswal said.

Relations between New Delhi and Washington have faced strains after the United States imposed steep trade tariffs on India in August. The US levied 50 per cent tariffs, including 25 per cent secondary duties, as punishment for India’s continued oil purchases from Russia.

In August, India had slammed the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” while Trump described US-India trade ties as a “totally one-sided disaster.”

During his address to corporate leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea last week, Trump also claimed he had “threatened India and Pakistan with tariffs” to prevent a potential nuclear war.

His remarks referred to India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in May following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians. Trump claimed he played a significant role in preventing a larger conflict.

However, India has firmly rejected Trump’s version of events. The MEA stated that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was achieved through established military communication channels between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both sides.

“India’s position remains unchanged, all issues with Pakistan are to be resolved bilaterally, without any third-party involvement,” the ministry reiterated.