Trump Speaks With Israel, Bahrain, UAE Leaders: White House

Washington DC: President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) spoke with the leaders of Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as the US and Israel continued their strikes across Iran, the White House said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump held conversations with the leaders of Israel, Bahrain and the UAE. She also confirmed that the President was briefed on a shooting incident in Austin, Texas.

According to CBS News, at least two people were killed and 14 others wounded in a mass shooting at a popular bar in Austin on Sunday. Authorities said the gunman was also killed.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in West Asia following joint missile strikes titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran.

Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities. US President Trump and Iranian state media claimed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, along with his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence announced that its air force and air defence units successfully intercepted a significant number of aerial threats following a large-scale Iranian attack that began on February 28.

In a statement shared on X and reposted by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Ministry said the military had so far dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones since the start of the Iranian attack.

Earlier, President Trump announced the death of Khamenei on Truth Social, describing it as “justice for the people of Iran” and stating that “pinpoint bombing will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or as long as necessary to achieve our objective of peace.”