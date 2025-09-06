Trump Signs Order Renaming Pentagon as Department of War
It's a much more appropriate name in light of where the world is right now, Trump said
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order rebranding the Department of Defense as the Department of War, saying it sent a "message of victory" to the world.
"It's a much more appropriate name in light of where the world is right now," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, flanked by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who can now be known as "secretary of war."
( Source : AFP )
Next Story