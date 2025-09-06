 Top
Trump Signs Order Renaming Pentagon as Department of War

America
AFP
6 Sept 2025 6:37 AM IST

It's a much more appropriate name in light of where the world is right now, Trump said

President Donald Trump speaks as he hands a signed executive order to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order rebranding the Department of Defense as the Department of War, saying it sent a "message of victory" to the world.

"It's a much more appropriate name in light of where the world is right now," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, flanked by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who can now be known as "secretary of war."


