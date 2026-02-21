Trump Signs 10% Global Tariffs on All Countries After SC Setback

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday (US local time) signed an order imposing a 10 per cent global tariff on all countries, effective “almost immediately.”

Sharing the announcement on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “It is my Great Honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

A White House official said the new tariff would remain in place until another legal authority is invoked and stressed that trade partners are expected to comply with US trade agreements. The 10 per cent tariff forms part of Trump’s protectionist trade agenda, aimed at addressing balance-of-payments concerns and what he describes as unfair trade practices.

The move comes after a major legal setback at the Supreme Court of the United States, which ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration exceeded its authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose sweeping import tariffs.

Calling the ruling a “terrible decision,” Trump announced he would use Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose the 10 per cent global tariff. The provision allows a temporary import surcharge of up to 15 per cent for 150 days to address balance-of-payments deficits.

“Effective immediately, all the national security tariffs under Section 232 and existing Section 301 tariffs remain in place... Today, I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff under Section 122 over and above our normal tariffs already being charged,” Trump said.

Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and the court’s three liberal justices, held that IEEPA does not explicitly authorise the President to levy duties — a power assigned to Congress under the Constitution.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented, supporting the administration’s broader interpretation of emergency powers.

The ruling invalidated billions of dollars in “reciprocal” and emergency tariffs and could require the government to refund an estimated USD 130–175 billion in collected revenue. Nearly USD 134 billion in levies had been collected under the contested authority through December 14, according to The Washington Post.

Trump described the decision as “ludicrous” and alleged that it benefits foreign countries at the expense of the US. “Foreign countries that have been ripping us off for years are ecstatic. They are dancing in the streets, but they won’t be dancing for long,” he said, also claiming the courts were “swayed by foreign interests.”

He added that “alternatives will be used” to replace the tariffs struck down by the court. “We have alternatives. Could be more money, we will take in more money... We have taken in hundreds of billions of dollars. We will continue to do so,” Trump said.

Trump also stated that “The India deal is on,” referring to recent bilateral trade understandings, including the reduction of reciprocal tariffs to 18 per cent.

US stock indexes rose following the ruling, as investors anticipated reduced inflationary pressure, though gains were tempered by Trump’s swift announcement of new levies.

The administration has also launched new investigations into alleged unfair trade practices under Section 301, potentially paving the way for more permanent and targeted duties.

Tariffs imposed earlier under Section 232 (national security) and existing Section 301 authorities remain in full force, as they were not affected by the IEEPA ruling.