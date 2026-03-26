Trump Seeks Quick End to Iran Conflict: Report

Washington DC: A Wall Street Journal report has indicated that US President Donald Trump wants to avoid a prolonged conflict with Iran and is aiming to bring the situation to a close within the next few weeks.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report stated that Trump has privately told his advisers that he believes the conflict is in its final stages. He has urged them to adhere to the four-to-six-week timeline he has publicly outlined, with a possible resolution expected before his planned mid-May summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Speaking at the NRCC Annual Fundraising Dinner, Trump reiterated his confidence, claiming that his administration had already “settled eight wars” and would achieve similar success with Iran. He also suggested that Iran is willing to negotiate but hesitant to express it openly due to internal and external pressures.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasised that Trump prefers peace but is prepared to take strong action if necessary. She said that planned US strikes on Iranian infrastructure were temporarily postponed after Iran signalled willingness to engage in talks.

Leavitt warned that Iran should not miscalculate US intentions, stating that previous actions had significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities. She added that Trump remains ready to escalate if Iran does not accept the situation.

Meanwhile, Iran rejected a US proposal to end the conflict, stating that any ceasefire would occur only on its own terms and timeline. Tehran asserted that it would continue its defence and maintain pressure until its conditions are met.